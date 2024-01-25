The man who died in a Sunday morning crash in LaGrange has been identified.

The vehicle was traveling on Medford Road about 9:40 a.m. when the driver lost control on the snow-packed and icy road, overturning and crashing into Cold Stream, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Wendell Dunham, 58, of Milo died at the scene, while the vehicle’s second occupant, 45-year-old Wayne Weeks of Medford, managed to escape the wreck, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening.

It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office isn’t releasing additional details at this time.