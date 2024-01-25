Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with a chance for sleet or freezing rain down south and cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The AR style is gaining popularity with hunters but includes the type of gun that Robert Card II used to kill 18 people in Lewiston.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office has been under scrutiny since it was revealed that it conducted a wellness check at Robert Card’s home a month before the shooting.

The Supreme Judicial Court said in its Wednesday evening decision it rarely considers appeals before trial court decisions are final.

The Republican senator is optimistic that Nikki Haley has remained in the race to cinch the party nomination.

The emergency bill has bipartisan support and would establish a “Small Business Weather Emergency Relief Program.”

“We have a generation that experienced trauma from COVID-19,” Jennifer Gunderman said.

Now that Rick and Rebecca Vigue have decided to retire, they hope someone will step in to keep the shop’s presence alive in the city.

The eclipse is already thrusting the town into the national spotlight and town leaders hope the documentary will do even more for the community.

Texas transplant Donita Ayotte makes her dough from a family recipe and stuffs it with a variety of sweet or savory ingredients.

Lt. Brian Harris told Patten residents that there is no easy solution in an area handled by four or fewer state troopers.

Corrina and Raymond Korzeb wanted her embalmed so they could hold her one last time and have an open casket funeral. That would never happen.

Derek Cote and his opponents start with hand-to-hand contact rather than the traditional stance.

There’s a lot riding on the matchup, because the Great Danes have ended UMaine’s season the past two years.

That will allow hunters to know beforehand how many permits are available in what zones.

In other Maine news …

Brewer plasma center temporarily closed after emergency

Film festival will stop in Bangor during world tour

Man killed in LaGrange crash has been identified

Corinna counselor who defrauded MaineCare ordered to pay $13K

Milo brewery chef among semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards

Eliot Cutler registers as sex offender after leaving jail

Midcoast town bans industrial mining to block Canadian company’s plans

Turner woman pleads guilty to buying 55 guns for California gang

Former South Portland diversity director speaks out about racist email

4 cats killed in Portland house fire

Mainer can’t believe she’s been reunited with her lost cat after 10 years

Maine actor appears in 2 Oscar-nominated films

Falmouth football players call for resignation of head coach