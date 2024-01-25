Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with a chance for sleet or freezing rain down south and cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine cancels AR gun class after complaints
The AR style is gaining popularity with hunters but includes the type of gun that Robert Card II used to kill 18 people in Lewiston.
Police who responded to prior concerns about Lewiston shooter will testify Thursday
The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office has been under scrutiny since it was revealed that it conducted a wellness check at Robert Card’s home a month before the shooting.
Maine’s high court won’t weigh in on Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility before Supreme Court
The Supreme Judicial Court said in its Wednesday evening decision it rarely considers appeals before trial court decisions are final.
Susan Collins ‘glad’ Nikki Haley is still running against Donald Trump
The Republican senator is optimistic that Nikki Haley has remained in the race to cinch the party nomination.
Maine lawmakers propose $50M relief for businesses hit by storms
The emergency bill has bipartisan support and would establish a “Small Business Weather Emergency Relief Program.”
Bangor’s new public health director warns of kids’ COVID trauma
“We have a generation that experienced trauma from COVID-19,” Jennifer Gunderman said.
Bangor gift shop for sale after nearly 40 years in business
Now that Rick and Rebecca Vigue have decided to retire, they hope someone will step in to keep the shop’s presence alive in the city.
Meet the NYC filmmakers headed to Houlton to make an eclipse documentary
The eclipse is already thrusting the town into the national spotlight and town leaders hope the documentary will do even more for the community.
Aroostook restaurant grows a following for its stuffed Czech pastries
Texas transplant Donita Ayotte makes her dough from a family recipe and stuffs it with a variety of sweet or savory ingredients.
A small town brings big crime concerns to the Maine State Police
Lt. Brian Harris told Patten residents that there is no easy solution in an area handled by four or fewer state troopers.
Maine funeral home let infant’s body decompose, lawsuit says
Corrina and Raymond Korzeb wanted her embalmed so they could hold her one last time and have an open casket funeral. That would never happen.
Legally blind Maine wrestler now competing at collegiate level
Derek Cote and his opponents start with hand-to-hand contact rather than the traditional stance.
UMaine women’s basketball ready to face Albany in battle of undefeated
There’s a lot riding on the matchup, because the Great Danes have ended UMaine’s season the past two years.
Hunters will have to wait to enter the 2024 Maine moose permit lottery
That will allow hunters to know beforehand how many permits are available in what zones.
Brewer plasma center temporarily closed after emergency
Film festival will stop in Bangor during world tour
Man killed in LaGrange crash has been identified
Corinna counselor who defrauded MaineCare ordered to pay $13K
Milo brewery chef among semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards
Eliot Cutler registers as sex offender after leaving jail
Midcoast town bans industrial mining to block Canadian company’s plans
Turner woman pleads guilty to buying 55 guns for California gang
Former South Portland diversity director speaks out about racist email
4 cats killed in Portland house fire
Mainer can’t believe she’s been reunited with her lost cat after 10 years
Maine actor appears in 2 Oscar-nominated films
Falmouth football players call for resignation of head coach