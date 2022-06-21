Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

On Saturday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel endorsed on COVID-19 shots for the littlest Americans, and U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation, meaning that children under the age of 5 and as young as 6 months are now eligible to receive either Moderna or Pfizer’s multi-dose coronavirus vaccines. Here’s when those vaccines will be available in Maine.

In the coming months, Maine lawmakers will discuss whether to require public employers to document employees’ misconduct in detail in public records.

Combined with through-the-roof demand, that has raised prices beyond what many Mainers can afford.

Foreclosures are rising in Maine, creating some bargain real estate, but buyers need to do their homework first.

More housing news:

The 70 students experiencing homelessness at some point during the past school year represented a return to pre-pandemic levels for the Bangor School Department.

It took women to make a change — “that’s women with a capital W,” said Chris Maas, who is a director of the town’s historical society and is involved with other local groups.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry has already started collecting data on contamination from “forever chemicals” in water, soil and food.

The die-off presents a glimmer of hope for Mainers contending with the itchy rash, respiratory issues and other problems caused by the caterpillars.

At least one landowner uses his riverside property as cow pasture and would lose that use to the tide, Town Manager Bill Kitchen said.

Gov. Janet Mills expansion of public and private health plans to mandate abortion coverage in 2019 expanded abortion care for many Mainers.

The Clean Water Act, which spurred modernization of Portland’s sewage management processes, turns 50 this year.

We want to know what boating habits are disturbing your quest to enjoy Maine’s great outdoors this summer.

In other Maine news…

Man drowns when he tries to swim ashore on Aziscohos Lake

Woman killed in Calais house fire

Maine’s flourishing 2021 oyster harvest was the most valuable in history

Maine’s Cambodian community could drive a robust green crab market

Portland man drowns in East Outlet of Moosehead Lake

4th person charged in fatal Portland shooting

Bremen voters reject referendum to overturn prohibition of alcohol sales

The search for a man missing from Dorothea Dix has been underway for nearly 2 weeks

Augusta Chipotle workers stage walkout over unsafe conditions

Jury finds former Newport lawyer guilty of stealing $290K from client’s estate

Houseboats could be banned from Hancock County lake

New Portland thrift shop creates a safe and ungendered shopping space

With sea levels rising, Maine group seeks tide watchers

Motorcyclist suffers extensive injuries after allegedly fleeing from police

3 weeks after rains and beaver dam took out Route 1, it’s still not fixed

Limestone town meeting took 2 days as fed-up residents slashed budgets

Bids to build new Hermon track and upgrade athletic field come in 30 percent over budget