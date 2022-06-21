Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
On Saturday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel endorsed on COVID-19 shots for the littlest Americans, and U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation, meaning that children under the age of 5 and as young as 6 months are now eligible to receive either Moderna or Pfizer’s multi-dose coronavirus vaccines. Here’s when those vaccines will be available in Maine.
Maine police found a way to keep misconduct secret. Lawmakers are paying attention.
In the coming months, Maine lawmakers will discuss whether to require public employers to document employees’ misconduct in detail in public records.
Maine’s trend of hanging onto homes for decades plays into affordability crisis
Combined with through-the-roof demand, that has raised prices beyond what many Mainers can afford.
You can save money buying a foreclosed home, but there are risks
Foreclosures are rising in Maine, creating some bargain real estate, but buyers need to do their homework first.
Bangor schools saw more homeless students this year
The 70 students experiencing homelessness at some point during the past school year represented a return to pre-pandemic levels for the Bangor School Department.
Dover and Foxcroft failed to merge 5 times. Then women got the right to vote.
It took women to make a change — “that’s women with a capital W,” said Chris Maas, who is a director of the town’s historical society and is involved with other local groups.
Feds to analyze health risks from PFAS in Fairfield area
The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry has already started collecting data on contamination from “forever chemicals” in water, soil and food.
Fungus has been killing browntail moth caterpillars in midcoast and Augusta region
The die-off presents a glimmer of hope for Mainers contending with the itchy rash, respiratory issues and other problems caused by the caterpillars.
As state prepares to replace dike with a bridge, landowners in Machias worry tides will flood their property
At least one landowner uses his riverside property as cow pasture and would lose that use to the tide, Town Manager Bill Kitchen said.
What’s behind Maine’s big abortion spike after a long national decline
Gov. Janet Mills expansion of public and private health plans to mandate abortion coverage in 2019 expanded abortion care for many Mainers.
Removing poop from Portland Harbor 50 years ago was 1st step to the city’s waterfront boom
The Clean Water Act, which spurred modernization of Portland’s sewage management processes, turns 50 this year.
What are your biggest summer boating pet peeves?
We want to know what boating habits are disturbing your quest to enjoy Maine’s great outdoors this summer.
