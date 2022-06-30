Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 70s from north to south, with sunny skies in the south and morning rain and clouds giving way to sun up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 372 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll to 2,413 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Federal officials have reached an agreement to purchase a total of 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, including a mix of doses for both adults and children to help boost immunity in preparation for a possible uptick in cases or a new COVID variant that could emerge this fall.

Photos of the sign were widely shared on social media, and many Millinocket businesses were inundated with threats.

People have a multitude of reasons for moving to Maine, from cultural to political to a simple love of the outdoors.

More tourists headed away from cities and into Maine’s less explored areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, bumping up host earnings to $13,000 on average in 2021.

The lounge will offer small plates, upscale cocktails and classic beverages, plus milkshakes and desserts.

Asian Garden, the downtown Bangor Chinese restaurant formerly known as Panda Garden, will close its doors for good on June 30 after more than 30 years in business.

That will go toward the estimated $20 million needed to get the facility up and running again.

It’s a trend with profound effects on the university system’s financial health and increases the chances of higher tuition in the coming years.

This year’s average deadly motorcycle crashes per month is also higher than each year since 2018.

It’s a setback for town officials, who had just a year ago secured support from residents to pursue bonding for a network and had already spent $653,000 on it.

She is working to make it clear that the vice president’s role in certifying the Electoral College vote is only procedural.

The whole hike covered more than 200 miles and included 15 miles of elevation change. The point on the run was the 6,228-foot summit of Mount Washington.

Festivals are as integral a part of the Maine summer experience as lobster rolls and blueberry pie.

Outdoors editor Pete Warner and his son were fortunate on Sunday to accompany Sean McCormick on a daylong drift down a 6 1/2-mile stretch of the Kennebec.

In other Maine news …

Old Town woman is missing

Former partners say boyfriend wanted in deadly Acadia hit-and-run was abusive

Woman sues former Lewiston mayor for hitting her with van in crosswalk in 2019

Maine Capitol Police officer saves 2 men overdosing in Augusta

Clinton 1-year-old in critical condition after falling into bin full of water

Glenburn man dies after his motorcycle collides with car on Route 15

Woman seriously injured in Auburn tractor-trailer collision

Searsport fire chief has been suspended

Growing number of Down East towns block new aquaculture projects

Cleanup continues at Lewiston school after vandals cause $100,000 in damage

You can now update your voter registration when you visit the BMV

Dental coverage to expand to more than 200K Maine residents

Skowhegan athletic director steps down to follow his kids’ basketball careers