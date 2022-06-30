Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 70s from north to south, with sunny skies in the south and morning rain and clouds giving way to sun up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 372 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll to 2,413 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Federal officials have reached an agreement to purchase a total of 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, including a mix of doses for both adults and children to help boost immunity in preparation for a possible uptick in cases or a new COVID variant that could emerge this fall.
A healing circle will let Millinocket residents’ air their distress about business’ racist sign
Photos of the sign were widely shared on social media, and many Millinocket businesses were inundated with threats.
From ‘Gilmore Girls’ to a coin flip, here’s why 4 couples moved to Maine
People have a multitude of reasons for moving to Maine, from cultural to political to a simple love of the outdoors.
Airbnb bookings in rural Maine surge to $95M in 2021
More tourists headed away from cities and into Maine’s less explored areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, bumping up host earnings to $13,000 on average in 2021.
Young restaurateur to open cocktail and dessert lounge in Dover-Foxcroft
The lounge will offer small plates, upscale cocktails and classic beverages, plus milkshakes and desserts.
Chinese restaurant that has been a downtown Bangor staple will close this week
Asian Garden, the downtown Bangor Chinese restaurant formerly known as Panda Garden, will close its doors for good on June 30 after more than 30 years in business.
Municipal group will try to sell a majority stake in Hampden trash plant after it takes over
That will go toward the estimated $20 million needed to get the facility up and running again.
Incoming first-year class is on track to be UMaine System’s smallest in years
It’s a trend with profound effects on the university system’s financial health and increases the chances of higher tuition in the coming years.
Fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise this year in Maine
This year’s average deadly motorcycle crashes per month is also higher than each year since 2018.
Coastal Maine town kills public broadband network after pressure from Spectrum
It’s a setback for town officials, who had just a year ago secured support from residents to pursue bonding for a network and had already spent $653,000 on it.
Chellie Pingree calls new Jan. 6 evidence against Trump ‘damning’
She is working to make it clear that the vice president’s role in certifying the Electoral College vote is only procedural.
Mainer sets record summiting 48 New Hampshire mountains in 3 days
The whole hike covered more than 200 miles and included 15 miles of elevation change. The point on the run was the 6,228-foot summit of Mount Washington.
From lobsters to the blues, these 5 Maine summer festivals are back
Festivals are as integral a part of the Maine summer experience as lobster rolls and blueberry pie.
A Kennebec fly fishing expert helped me catch my 1st brown trout
Outdoors editor Pete Warner and his son were fortunate on Sunday to accompany Sean McCormick on a daylong drift down a 6 1/2-mile stretch of the Kennebec.
In other Maine news …
Former partners say boyfriend wanted in deadly Acadia hit-and-run was abusive
Woman sues former Lewiston mayor for hitting her with van in crosswalk in 2019
Maine Capitol Police officer saves 2 men overdosing in Augusta
Clinton 1-year-old in critical condition after falling into bin full of water
Glenburn man dies after his motorcycle collides with car on Route 15
Woman seriously injured in Auburn tractor-trailer collision
Searsport fire chief has been suspended
Growing number of Down East towns block new aquaculture projects
Cleanup continues at Lewiston school after vandals cause $100,000 in damage
You can now update your voter registration when you visit the BMV
Dental coverage to expand to more than 200K Maine residents
Skowhegan athletic director steps down to follow his kids’ basketball careers