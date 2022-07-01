A Connecticut man who has been accused of murder after two people were discovered dead in an Auburn apartment on June 19 was arrested in Maryland on Friday morning.

David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, Connecticut, is accused of murder in connection with the deaths of Kelzie Caron, 21, of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut. The pair was found dead at an apartment located at 49 Fourth St., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

While the manner in which Caron and Langlois died has not been released, their deaths were ruled homicides.

Barnett was taken into custody around 10 a.m. in Rockville, Maryland, according to Moss. He will be held at Montgomery County Jail while extradition proceedings are underway.

Barnett also holds a previous national arrest warrant out of New York for a parole violation on a prior robbery charge.

The circumstances of Caron and Langlois’ death remain under investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified where David Barnett is from. It also incorrectly stated where in Maryland Barnett was taken into custody.