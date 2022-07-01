Portland police said this man is suspected in several carjackings. Credit: Courtesy of the Portland Police Department

The suspect in several Portland carjackings has been arrested.

The man allegedly jacked a black 2012 Honda Civic with the license plate 6957WF on Congress Street about 10:15 a.m. Friday, according to David Singer, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

Singer said one victim was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries after the robbery.

Portland police said just after 1 p.m. the man had been arrested.

No other information was immediately available.