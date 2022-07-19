The search is ongoing for a Sanford family who have been missing for more than three weeks.

Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen were last seen about 4 p.m. July 2 at the Walmart in Mexico, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Nicholas Hansen is seen with 2-year-old Lydia Hansen are seen June 29, 2022, at Coos Canyon Campground in Byron. Credit: Courtesy of the Sanford Police Departmen

Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne said Monday that the three were staying at Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 29. But they have not been seen or heard from since July 2.

Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen were expected to return to the Sanford area last month, and they were reported missing after family and friends failed to hear from them.

Gagne said that the Maine Warden Service is using fixed-wing aircraft to search the Rangeley and Mexico areas for the three.

They were last seen driving a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with a Maine license plate reading 1563VJ.