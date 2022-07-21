The remaining missing teenager who was reported missing from the Bangor area in early July has been located.

Charity Bell, 17, was reported missing from the Bangor area on July 3, along with 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter.

Bell was located safe at a New Hampshire residence on Wednesday, and her family is aware of her whereabouts according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Trotter was located at a Portland grocery store on July 6.

Bell and Trotter are no longer considered missing persons.