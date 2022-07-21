An affidavit filed in federal court says that a Portland man charged with murder in a hit-and-run death of a South Portland woman was drinking vodka, playing loud music and driving fast around the Schoodic campus in Acadia National Park before he allegedly ran over his girlfriend on a walking path.

Raymond Lester, 35, was sharing a room with Nicole Mokeme, 35, at a retreat that Mokeme was leading at the Schoodic Education and Research Center, one attendee told police. On the evening of June 18, attendees were hanging out at a fire pit outside the bunkhouse where they were staying while Lester sat nearby in his SUV, according to a police affidavit filed in court.

“Though it was dark and they could not see who the driver was beyond the fact that he was male, they observed the driver making ‘shooting’ gestures with his fingers toward the group,” according to the affidavit.

Other witnesses — none of whom saw Mokeme get run over — said it was Lester who was at the wheel in the vehicle, a BMW X3.

Another witness told police that Lester said Mokeme “doesn’t like me anymore.”

Mokeme’s body was found at 6:20 a.m. June 19 on a paved walking path on the Schoodic campus, according to the affidavit. Police found tire tracks leading from a nearby parking lot, across a road and between two trees onto the walking path where Mokeme was found.

Police began looking for Lester and his SUV. Electronic license plate readers detected the vehicle in Holden at 12:55 a.m. on June 19 and, in the days that followed, in Canton, Massachusetts; Warwick, Rhode Island; in Georgia and then in Texas.

Lester was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Cancun, Mexico, on a murder warrant and a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He is being held in Chicago and is expected to be brought to Maine at a later date.

The affidavit does not say how authorities found out that Lester was in Mexico.