Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain in the north and mostly sunny skies in the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 287 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll at 2,497 as of Thursday. Check out our tracker for more information.

Gregory and Rita Fox are contesting the state law that eliminates religious vaccine exemptions, which went into effect in September 2021.

It’s taken hundreds of thousands of dollars and decades to tackle the buildup of coal tar in the Penobscot River.

Bangor High School wants to improve students’ mental health — and a survey the school has opted out of for years could hold the answers.

The islands could be granted a new name that honors its ties to Maine’s African American history or its ties to the Wabanaki.

Easton’s head custodian Craig Lamoreau shouted racial slurs at Kalusha Kotes, originally from Jamaica, during a soccer game.

Closing the Machias and Caribou veterans’ homes isn’t a popular choice by any means.

The interaction came during a campaign appearance by Paul LePage at the Madawaska Acadian Festival, as he joined supporters and ate a doughnut by a table at the festival.

Kelly Russell wasn’t going to let her inexperience butchering chickens stop her from processing the 45 Cornish cross chickens she raised.

“So, isn’t it about time you got on a boat? There’s another world of birding out there.”

In other Maine news…

Body of diver recovered from St. Croix River

Limington man awaiting 2nd murder trial released after judge throws out evidence

Sebec man charged with domestic violence assault and terrorizing

Alleged anti-Muslim hate crimes investigated by Portland police

Portland cracks down on the unhoused under public camping ban

Popular Irish pub reopens in Portland after 2 years

Maine home sales fell again in July even as prices remain high

Hampden native coaching her 3rd field hockey team in 3 years

3 offensive takeaways from UMaine football’s 1st scrimmage

Longtime MCI coach and teacher becomes school’s athletic director