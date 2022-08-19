Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain in the north and mostly sunny skies in the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 287 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll at 2,497 as of Thursday. Check out our tracker for more information.
Family wants a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination rules unconstitutional
Gregory and Rita Fox are contesting the state law that eliminates religious vaccine exemptions, which went into effect in September 2021.
Bangor is still trying to remove coal tar dumped the Penobscot River decades ago
It’s taken hundreds of thousands of dollars and decades to tackle the buildup of coal tar in the Penobscot River.
Bangor schools’ rejection of statewide student health survey has left them in the dark
Bangor High School wants to improve students’ mental health — and a survey the school has opted out of for years could hold the answers.
Castine looks to honor local African American history in renaming of offensive islands
The islands could be granted a new name that honors its ties to Maine’s African American history or its ties to the Wabanaki.
Easton school employee banned from soccer games after shouting racial slurs at Fort Kent coach
Easton’s head custodian Craig Lamoreau shouted racial slurs at Kalusha Kotes, originally from Jamaica, during a soccer game.
The state kept 2 rural veterans homes open but may not be able to save them
Closing the Machias and Caribou veterans’ homes isn’t a popular choice by any means.
Paul LePage threatens to ‘deck’ Democratic staffer at Madawaska festival
The interaction came during a campaign appearance by Paul LePage at the Madawaska Acadian Festival, as he joined supporters and ate a doughnut by a table at the festival.
A Maine homesteader had no idea how to butcher 45 chickens, so she turned to social media
Kelly Russell wasn’t going to let her inexperience butchering chickens stop her from processing the 45 Cornish cross chickens she raised.
Get out on the ocean now to see these birds before they leave Maine
“So, isn’t it about time you got on a boat? There’s another world of birding out there.”
Body of diver recovered from St. Croix River
Limington man awaiting 2nd murder trial released after judge throws out evidence
Sebec man charged with domestic violence assault and terrorizing
Alleged anti-Muslim hate crimes investigated by Portland police
Portland cracks down on the unhoused under public camping ban
Popular Irish pub reopens in Portland after 2 years
Maine home sales fell again in July even as prices remain high
Hampden native coaching her 3rd field hockey team in 3 years
3 offensive takeaways from UMaine football’s 1st scrimmage
Longtime MCI coach and teacher becomes school’s athletic director