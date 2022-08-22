“I never neglect the run game,” said the 6-foot-5, 255-pound native of Bear, Delaware. “I have goals for catches and receiving yards but I also have them for pancakes in the run game.”

A pancake involves a block that leaves the defensive player flat on his back.

“I want to be the best overall tight end I can be and help the team,” he added.

Bowman is coming off a season in which he was an All-Colonial Athletic Association third team selection. He caught a career-high 24 passes for 282 yards last fall. He also caught four touchdown passes. He had six receptions for 59 yards and a TD in a 33-23 loss to Elon.

First-year UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens said Bowman has a vital role in their offense.

“It’s huge any time a tight end can create a mismatch problem for the defense. And when you have someone as big and athletic as he is, we feel like he can create a mismatch,” said Stevens.

Bowman’s size and ability to run good routes make him a handful for linebackers and defensive backs. Then there is his leaping ability.

He was an all-conference basketball player from 2015-17 at Howard High School in Wilmington, Delaware, so UMaine’s quarterbacks know he can out-jump most of the linebackers and defensive backs he comes up against.

The QBs just have to put the ball in the right place and let him go up and get it.

He will enter this season with 55 career catches for 583 yards and six TDs.

He was chosen to Phil Steele’s Freshman All-American second team after he caught 22 passes for 219 yards and a TD his first year.

He snared nine more balls during the abbreviated four-game spring season for 82 yards and a TD.

He feels he has improved every season.

“I’ve studied so much film over the years. I’ve been able to learn from the great tight ends who came before me,” he said. “I’ve found ways to improve.

Bowman also wants to become more of a vocal leader this season.

“They will be looking for me to make big plays, and I plan on doing that and stepping up when my number is called. But I also want to help lead these guys and make sure they are confident handling their assignments,” Bowman said. “I want to make sure we’re firing on all cylinders on offense.”

Even though the Black Bears lost their two leading receivers from a year ago in Devin Young and Old Town’s Andre Miller, Bowman is quick to point out that “we have a lot of firepower on offense.

“I’m excited to see how we do. I think we can go far,” said Bowman.

He has enjoyed playing for Stevens.

“He has been awesome. He has created a foundation for us, a lot of values to fall back on when things get tough. I’m confident in the direction we’re heading. I’m excited to get rolling,” said Bowman, who will make his season debut with his teammates at the University of New Mexico on Saturday night, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.