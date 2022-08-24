Today is Wednesday. The temperatures will be in the the 70s, with cloudy skies and a chance for isolated showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Four more Mainers have died and another 515 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,503. Check out our tracker for more information.
Pfizer’s shot for young children appears to be at least 73 percent effective in preventing infections from the omicron variant of COVID-19, new data released on Tuesday show.
A Bar Harbor diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer
But Eddie Monat’s not scared of sharks, which are extremely unlikely to harm humans.
Maine fishermen and oyster farmers are welcoming tourists aboard to boost their income
That offers tourists a firsthand demonstration of how Maine’s prized seafood goes from ocean to plate.
Old Town sues its neighbor Milford over ambulance service fees
Old Town claims Milford owes the city more than $40,000 in ambulance fees.
Bangor may let homeless people camp in public if shelter beds are filled
Bangor’s homeless population has been on the rise during the pandemic as shelters reduced capacity and a lack of housing inventory has persisted.
Northern Light offering free nursing training it help fill job openings
The pandemic has led to burnout among many clinical workers, prompting some to leave stressful hospitals and nursing homes.
How monkeypox treatment works in Maine
Treatments are quickly expanding and the state may soon be able to ramp up inoculation efforts.
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
Benjamin and Ashley Cookson hope their family’s new business is part of a revitalization of the downtown.
Walmart among businesses joining heated CMP rate-hike case
The decision could have deep impacts on customers who have seen gas and electric rates escalate over the past year.
Janet Mills’ campaign says she won’t raise taxes if reelected in November
Gov. Janet Mills has not made major changes to the income tax code and noted ways that the state lowered taxes during her tenure.
The fight coming in Maine over the ‘right to repair’
The proposed law would require auto manufactures to make diagnostic information available to vehicle owners and repair shops.
Maine podcast featured by Spotify dives deep into live music culture
The first season of Kyle Lamont’s podcast covers music venues from Eureka Hall in Stockholm to Portland’s State Theatre.
Placekicker shines in UMaine football’s final scrimmage
Cole Baker booted two field goals in excess of 40 yards.
5 of the best places in Maine to see a moose
While you never really know where or when you might come across a moose, we have put together a list of five areas of Maine where you have a good chance of seeing one.
In other Maine news …
Maine isn’t civilized enough for New York Post columnist
Police find pipe bomb and dead body in Presque Isle
Former Maine contractors lose civil case after they leave Zoom court hearing
Commission asks for $62M for indigent legal system on ‘point of failure’
Recent rain likely eases southern Maine’s drought
York County school district considers banning 2 books about puberty, sex education
Special election set in Hermon after councilor moves out of town
Old Town is launching a fleet of electric scooters this week
E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars, and could help the state meet its climate goals
Mi’kmaq Nation celebrates traditions at annual Mawiomi in Caribou
Lewiston volunteer driving program to end after losing 80 percent of staff
Biddeford looks into adding new fire station
How a former Brewer football player ended up coaching girls soccer
New Foxcroft Academy boys soccer coach is inheriting a strong team