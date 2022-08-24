Today is Wednesday. The temperatures will be in the the 70s, with cloudy skies and a chance for isolated showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Four more Mainers have died and another 515 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,503. Check out our tracker for more information.

Pfizer’s shot for young children appears to be at least 73 percent effective in preventing infections from the omicron variant of COVID-19, new data released on Tuesday show.

But Eddie Monat’s not scared of sharks, which are extremely unlikely to harm humans.

That offers tourists a firsthand demonstration of how Maine’s prized seafood goes from ocean to plate.

Old Town claims Milford owes the city more than $40,000 in ambulance fees.

Bangor’s homeless population has been on the rise during the pandemic as shelters reduced capacity and a lack of housing inventory has persisted.

The pandemic has led to burnout among many clinical workers, prompting some to leave stressful hospitals and nursing homes.

Treatments are quickly expanding and the state may soon be able to ramp up inoculation efforts.

Benjamin and Ashley Cookson hope their family’s new business is part of a revitalization of the downtown.

The decision could have deep impacts on customers who have seen gas and electric rates escalate over the past year.

Gov. Janet Mills has not made major changes to the income tax code and noted ways that the state lowered taxes during her tenure.

The proposed law would require auto manufactures to make diagnostic information available to vehicle owners and repair shops.

The first season of Kyle Lamont’s podcast covers music venues from Eureka Hall in Stockholm to Portland’s State Theatre.

Cole Baker booted two field goals in excess of 40 yards.

While you never really know where or when you might come across a moose, we have put together a list of five areas of Maine where you have a good chance of seeing one.

In other Maine news …

Maine isn’t civilized enough for New York Post columnist

Police find pipe bomb and dead body in Presque Isle

Former Maine contractors lose civil case after they leave Zoom court hearing

Commission asks for $62M for indigent legal system on ‘point of failure’

Recent rain likely eases southern Maine’s drought

York County school district considers banning 2 books about puberty, sex education

Special election set in Hermon after councilor moves out of town

Old Town is launching a fleet of electric scooters this week

E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars, and could help the state meet its climate goals

Mi’kmaq Nation celebrates traditions at annual Mawiomi in Caribou

Lewiston volunteer driving program to end after losing 80 percent of staff

Biddeford looks into adding new fire station

How a former Brewer football player ended up coaching girls soccer

New Foxcroft Academy boys soccer coach is inheriting a strong team