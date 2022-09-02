NEW SHARON, Maine — A Farmington man is accused of driving under the influence after police say he crashed into a tree in New Sharon on Thursday.

Police told the Lewiston Sun Journal that 31-year-old Phillip Quezada was driving on Route 27 around 4:50 a.m. when he lost control of his SUV and hit a tree.

Quezada was taken to a hospital in Farmington with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Quezada was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, the newspaper reported.