A man has been arrested in an attempted Auburn home invasion that left another man wounded Monday.

Sebastian Barron, 20, of Augusta has been charged with attempted robbery, the Auburn Police Department said Tuesday.

Barron, 20-year-old Kameron Michaud of Augusta and a third man, who hasn’t been publicly identified, about 12:36 p.m. went to a Washington Street residence, where they allegedly intended to collect money related to drug trafficking.

While there, they allegedly threatened the homeowner, 19-year-old Steven Beauegard, and attempted to force their way inside. Beauregard shot twice through the front door, striking Michaud in the arm and chest, according to Auburn police.

Michaud was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Beauregard, who had an outstanding warrant for a traffic violation, was arrested and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.

Barron was being held at the county jail on $2,000 bail.

The third, unidentified man has not been charged in the shooting, but it remains under investigation and Auburn police said more charges are expected.