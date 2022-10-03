BANGOR — To honor St. Francis of Assisi on his feast day, students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor will participate in a donation drive for the animals of the Bangor Humane Society. St. Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 4), students at the school will bring their donations to 8 a.m. prayer services at both campuses (St. Mary Campus, 768 Ohio Street, and St. John Campus, 166 State Street).

The Bangor Humane Society is a nonprofit organization serving over 200 communities in northern and eastern Maine since 1869, facilitating the human-animal bond by re-homing and rehabilitating homeless pets through adoption.

The school community, along with parishioners at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, will also participate in a Blessing of the Animals service in the parking lot of St. Mary Church on 768 Ohio Street on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. The Blessing of the Animals remembers Francis’ love by invoking God’s blessing on the animals and thanking God for letting us share the earth. The blessing also recognizes the important place that pets hold in people’s hearts.