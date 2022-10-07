Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s, with mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies across the state and a chance for isolated showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Ten more Mainers have died and another 323 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,596 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Paul LePage says in debate Janet Mills was ‘fortunate’ COVID hit
His debate remark about COVID pandemic stimulus drew an incredulous look from Gov. Janet Mills.
PLUS: LePage wants to suspend pandemic taxes and fees to fight inflation. There’s little for him to roll back, because the state introduced no new taxes since March 2020.
Affordability, homelessness continue as hot topics in Bangor City Council race
The candidate forum on Thursday night continued to highlight ongoing issues, but also shed light on future development potential.
Orrington couple found dead remembered by neighbors as loving and kind
Lois and Russell Swanson regularly met up with their neighbors to play cribbage, hunt and fish.
Construction execs killed in plane crash were dedicated to family and industry
The tragedy for their families and the company is compounded because Eldon Morrison, the founder and CEO of CPM, is the father-in-law of Paul Koziell.
Maine legislators are closely watching child murder case as they investigate DHHS
The death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams, along with three other children in 2021, prompted scrutiny of the state’s child welfare system.
ALSO: Maddox Williams’ grandmother testified Thursday that he was “covered from head to toe in bruises” at the murder trial of Jessica Trefethen, who is accused of killing the 3-year-old child in June of 2021.
Maine State Prison warden was stabbed to death by an inmate in 1863
Warden Richard Tincker died at age 68 when Francis Couillard Spencer snuck up behind him and stabbed him in the neck with knife.
University of Maine System has paid $3M to consultants since 2010
The university system paid anywhere from $5,100 to more than $566,000 for 34 contracts since 2010.
A new dance and yoga studio has opened in a prominent downtown Bangor building
The Spiral Goddess Collective yoga and dance studio now sits in the space that the Thomas School of Dance formerly occupied at 16 State St.
Gardiner’s brewfest will feature Maine beers and spirits and a pig roast this weekend
It will feature beers and spirits from 24 distributors across Maine, and is expected to draw more than 1,000 people on Saturday.
Escaped Orland cattle face a grim fate if they can’t be captured
A Highland cattle bull and two cows have evaded capture since they escaped from Sonny Atwood’s farm on Sunday.
It’s wicked hard photographing birds against the fall foliage
“Birds won’t sit where you want them to or hold still long enough for a proper photo. They have no intention of making it easy,” exasperated BDN birding columnist Bob Duschene writes.
Student allegedly threatened a school shooting at Brewer High
Offshore wind remains biggest danger to Janet Mills with lobster fight raging
Feds get pushback against lobster restrictions during packed hearing
Nearly all of Maine’s county jails say they’re understaffed
Group weighs statewide solution to keep jails from recording attorney calls
Maine meteorologist takes top prize at Damariscotta Pumpkinfest with 1-ton pumpkin
Maine man may appear on dollar coin by 2024
Auburn will send out $300 checks to older residents hurt by rising property taxes
Mainers are now eligible for $100 rebate to help cover winter weatherization costs
Military upbringing prepared UMaine’s leading receiver for college football
Exhibition win shows strides UMaine men’s hockey has made over last year
Maine high school golfers will face off in tournament Friday and Saturday
Predictions for Maine high school football’s week 6 games
Speedway 95 in Hermon will end season with high-payout races