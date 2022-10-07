Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s, with mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies across the state and a chance for isolated showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Ten more Mainers have died and another 323 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,596 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

His debate remark about COVID pandemic stimulus drew an incredulous look from Gov. Janet Mills.

PLUS: LePage wants to suspend pandemic taxes and fees to fight inflation. There’s little for him to roll back, because the state introduced no new taxes since March 2020.

The candidate forum on Thursday night continued to highlight ongoing issues, but also shed light on future development potential.

Lois and Russell Swanson regularly met up with their neighbors to play cribbage, hunt and fish.

The tragedy for their families and the company is compounded because Eldon Morrison, the founder and CEO of CPM, is the father-in-law of Paul Koziell.

The death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams, along with three other children in 2021, prompted scrutiny of the state’s child welfare system.

ALSO: Maddox Williams’ grandmother testified Thursday that he was “covered from head to toe in bruises” at the murder trial of Jessica Trefethen, who is accused of killing the 3-year-old child in June of 2021.

Warden Richard Tincker died at age 68 when Francis Couillard Spencer snuck up behind him and stabbed him in the neck with knife.

The university system paid anywhere from $5,100 to more than $566,000 for 34 contracts since 2010.

The Spiral Goddess Collective yoga and dance studio now sits in the space that the Thomas School of Dance formerly occupied at 16 State St.

It will feature beers and spirits from 24 distributors across Maine, and is expected to draw more than 1,000 people on Saturday.

A Highland cattle bull and two cows have evaded capture since they escaped from Sonny Atwood’s farm on Sunday.

“Birds won’t sit where you want them to or hold still long enough for a proper photo. They have no intention of making it easy,” exasperated BDN birding columnist Bob Duschene writes.

In other Maine news …

Student allegedly threatened a school shooting at Brewer High

Offshore wind remains biggest danger to Janet Mills with lobster fight raging

Feds get pushback against lobster restrictions during packed hearing

Nearly all of Maine’s county jails say they’re understaffed

Group weighs statewide solution to keep jails from recording attorney calls

Maine meteorologist takes top prize at Damariscotta Pumpkinfest with 1-ton pumpkin

Maine man may appear on dollar coin by 2024

Auburn will send out $300 checks to older residents hurt by rising property taxes

Mainers are now eligible for $100 rebate to help cover winter weatherization costs

Military upbringing prepared UMaine’s leading receiver for college football

Exhibition win shows strides UMaine men’s hockey has made over last year

Maine high school golfers will face off in tournament Friday and Saturday

Predictions for Maine high school football’s week 6 games

Speedway 95 in Hermon will end season with high-payout races