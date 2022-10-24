PORTLAND — Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. Pius X Church, St. Joseph Church, and St. Brigid School, all in Portland) invite all to gather for a major fundraiser for the parish that will also include the opportunity to participate from home.

The “Thanks4Giving” Festival of Trees and Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Pius X Church, located on 492 Ocean Avenue. The trees will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the free preview hours, individuals can take a stroll through the trees and purchase raffle tickets for the beautifully decorated and themed trees of various sizes. Each ticket is $1 or 25 tickets for $20.

The winners will be picked at a reception featuring a silent auction, jazz music, and food which will be held in the hall from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants who wish to get an early start on their bidding can visit the silent auction website and bid from Friday, Oct. 28, at noon, through Friday, Nov. 4, at noon, by visiting https://ladyofhopemaine.org/news/silent-auction-and-festival-of-trees-event.

The Festival of Trees during the day is free to attend, but to purchase tickets to the evening reception, visit https://ourladyofhopeportland.weshareonline.org and pay online or call Paul Leblond at 207-253-9856. Tickets to the evening reception are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets include two complimentary beverage tickets, thanks to a donation from Maria’s Ristorante in Portland. During the event, there will be delicious hors d’oeuvres passed, beverages, jazz music, a 50/50 raffle, and much more.

For more information, visit the parish website at www.ladyofhopemaine.org or call the parish at 207-797-7026.