Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 40s across the state, with sunny skies and wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph in some areas. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

From how to find your polling place to when you can expect election results, this is everything you need to know about voting today.

Most of Maine’s communities are reliably red or blue, but those in the middle will also help decide the winners on Tuesday.

New research shows an unlikely union between the seafood and logging industries could help the environment and both of their bottom lines.

It’s a political saying that is still repeated today, even if its accuracy has faded dramatically over the years.

Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, is represented by the same lawyer as Eliot Cutler.

MaineGeneral is proposing an 28,000-square-foot expansion to its Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.

There are reports of blossoms, plants sprouting and buds opening on fruit trees or plants that should be well into winter dormancy.

A year after enacting new incentives to address a first responder shortage, Belfast is nearly at full staff in the police and fire departments.

Brewer residents and visitors got their first taste of the latest extension of the city’s popular riverfront trail over the weekend.

Zeppy the grouse has even crawled up onto Holly Gray’s head to play with the pom pom on her hat. Watch the videos here.

Every year, deer hunters spend millions of dollars on products to control their scent. So are hunters who smoke doomed when they head into the woods?

“Trained in swift water rescue, we Chowderheads take care of our own!”

In other Maine news …

Third-quarter woes have been costly for UMaine football team

Hermon serves all-Maine lunch to bring parents back to school

Flavorful herbs add an unexpected twist to this potato soup

Silver Alert issued for Portland 21-year-old experiencing mental health issues

Maine high school football teams ready for championships and regional finals

UMaine men’s hockey team needs swagger to win

Maine’s big-name candidates make their final pitches

Susan Collins says Mehmet Oz will bring ‘balance’ to Washington