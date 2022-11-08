Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 40s across the state, with sunny skies and wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph in some areas. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
It’s Election Day in Maine. Here’s what you need to know.
From how to find your polling place to when you can expect election results, this is everything you need to know about voting today.
25 Maine cities and towns to watch on Election Day
Most of Maine’s communities are reliably red or blue, but those in the middle will also help decide the winners on Tuesday.
How Maine’s logging industry could boost fish farms
New research shows an unlikely union between the seafood and logging industries could help the environment and both of their bottom lines.
How it came to be that ‘As Maine goes, so goes the nation’
It’s a political saying that is still repeated today, even if its accuracy has faded dramatically over the years.
District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case
Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, is represented by the same lawyer as Eliot Cutler.
Augusta hospital proposes $36M cancer center expansion in anticipation of more cases
MaineGeneral is proposing an 28,000-square-foot expansion to its Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.
Record-high temperatures are confusing some of Maine’s fruit crops
There are reports of blossoms, plants sprouting and buds opening on fruit trees or plants that should be well into winter dormancy.
Belfast police and fire departments find success with hiring incentives
A year after enacting new incentives to address a first responder shortage, Belfast is nearly at full staff in the police and fire departments.
The newest section of Brewer’s riverfront trail is open to walkers
Brewer residents and visitors got their first taste of the latest extension of the city’s popular riverfront trail over the weekend.
She moved to Maine and quickly befriended Zeppy the ruffed grouse
Zeppy the grouse has even crawled up onto Holly Gray’s head to play with the pom pom on her hat. Watch the videos here.
Does smoking cigarettes while hunting scare away deer?
Every year, deer hunters spend millions of dollars on products to control their scent. So are hunters who smoke doomed when they head into the woods?
We rescued a kayaker thrown into the rapids by feisty waves
“Trained in swift water rescue, we Chowderheads take care of our own!”
In other Maine news …
Third-quarter woes have been costly for UMaine football team
Hermon serves all-Maine lunch to bring parents back to school
Flavorful herbs add an unexpected twist to this potato soup
Silver Alert issued for Portland 21-year-old experiencing mental health issues
Maine high school football teams ready for championships and regional finals
UMaine men’s hockey team needs swagger to win
Maine’s big-name candidates make their final pitches
Susan Collins says Mehmet Oz will bring ‘balance’ to Washington