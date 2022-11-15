Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with sunny skies across most of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine surgeon’s career advanced despite sex discrimination complaints
At least five women filed complaints about Dr. Ian Reight, and MaineGeneral claimed on its website he had certifications he actually did not, a BDN investigation found.
It will be harder for Mainers to get home heating help this winter
Low-income Mainers will get about half the amount of heating assistance this year at a time when fuel prices have sharply risen.
Officials worry Aroostook residents will resort to dangerous heating alternatives
Easton Fire Chief Greg White has seen people resort to turning on the kitchen stove when they can’t afford heating fuel.
UMaine and UMF will have to close nearly $1M budget gaps
The University of Maine System continues to reel from lower-than-expected enrollment this fall.
Matt Dunlap appointed state auditor after passing accounting exams
Matt Dunlap was forced to leave that role last year when he failed to earn the required certification in time.
PLUS: Republican state lawmakers have chosen new leaders less than one week after Democrats retained control of both the Maine House and Senate.
Error forces Bangor council to revote for its chair
The nine-member council voted 5-4 in the second vote to give Councilor Rick Fournier another year as council chair.
How WWE as we know it today got started in Bangor
Vince McMahon, the longtime chair of WWE who retired earlier this year, got his start as a wrestling promoter and announcer in Bangor in 1971.
Bigger quota for Maine’s pogie fishery brings lobstermen ‘much-needed certainty’
Lobstermen have turned to pogies as the schooling fish’s populations grow in the Gulf of Maine and herring — continues to diminish.
Volunteers picked up more than 120,000 cigarette butts in one day in Belfast
Cigarette butts are the most common type of marine litter, posing risks to fish and other marine life.
UMaine women’s basketball guard Anna Kahelin lost for season with another knee injury
Anna Kahelin injured her knee during the first minute of UMaine’s season-opening win at James Madison University.
10-year-old Maine boy completes hunter ‘grand slam’
Alex Larrabee secured bragging rights for his family when he successfully shot a turkey, deer, bear and moose.
I killed my first doe in 21 years thanks to Maine’s new deer permit system
“The system was and continues to be highly scrutinized by many in the hunting community, but DIF&W’s intentions are well placed.”
In other Maine news …
Housing shortage leaves some Washington County residents scrambling
Man kills himself after Waterboro shooting
Maine AG confident in Dennis Dechaine conviction despite new DNA evidence
UMaine men’s basketball upsets Boston College in shocking victory
UMass scores 31 unanswered points to easily defeat UMaine women’s basketball
Foxcroft advances to state finals and more Week 11 football results