Today is Tuesday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

At least five women filed complaints about Dr. Ian Reight, and MaineGeneral claimed on its website he had certifications he actually did not, a BDN investigation found.

Low-income Mainers will get about half the amount of heating assistance this year at a time when fuel prices have sharply risen.

Easton Fire Chief Greg White has seen people resort to turning on the kitchen stove when they can’t afford heating fuel.

The University of Maine System continues to reel from lower-than-expected enrollment this fall.

Matt Dunlap was forced to leave that role last year when he failed to earn the required certification in time.

PLUS: Republican state lawmakers have chosen new leaders less than one week after Democrats retained control of both the Maine House and Senate.

The nine-member council voted 5-4 in the second vote to give Councilor Rick Fournier another year as council chair.

Vince McMahon, the longtime chair of WWE who retired earlier this year, got his start as a wrestling promoter and announcer in Bangor in 1971.

Lobstermen have turned to pogies as the schooling fish’s populations grow in the Gulf of Maine and herring — continues to diminish.

Cigarette butts are the most common type of marine litter, posing risks to fish and other marine life.

Anna Kahelin injured her knee during the first minute of UMaine’s season-opening win at James Madison University.

Alex Larrabee secured bragging rights for his family when he successfully shot a turkey, deer, bear and moose.

“The system was and continues to be highly scrutinized by many in the hunting community, but DIF&W’s intentions are well placed.”

