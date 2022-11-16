Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to high 40s from north to south, with snow up north and a wintry mix or rain possible in more southerly reaches. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 359 coronavirus cases reported across the state since Veterans Day, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,714 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine schools targeted by apparent active shooter hoax
The hoax hit schools from York to Aroostook counties, where emergency responders received similar 911 calls reporting an armed gunman dressed in black.
The fake shooting threats plunged Maine schools into chaos and terror as parents and students tried to understand what was going on.
Maine’s school shooting reports were a hoax, but the trauma can be real
Swatting hoaxes require swift response, and often trigger panic and anxiety that can have as much of an impactful as actual shootings.
Bangor councilors give ultimatum to Harlow Street nightclub
Half Acre Nightclub could lose a key license if the complaints keep rolling in.
Down East town considers moratorium to slow plan to build park with world’s tallest flagpole
The Flagpole of Freedom Park has met resistance from potential donors because of the park’s corporate structure as a for-profit business.
Collapsed crypto firm executives gave money to Maine Democrats and Susan Collins
FTX gave $100,000 to Maine Democrats, while its embattled CEO personally donated to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.
Versant Power customers to see 40 percent hike in supply rate
That follows last year’s decision from the utilities commission to approve an 89 percent increase in the standard offer rate for Versant customers.
Company proposes $4 billion aviation fuel facility at Loring Air Force Base
DG Fuels hopes to employ 650 people producing up to 175 million gallons of fuel a year.
UMaine men’s basketball was paid $90K to beat Boston College
Typically, the Black Bears receive a large paycheck when playing a power conference school, but winning those games is never guaranteed.
UMaine football has one last chance to salvage its disappointing season
The Black Bears will seek to spoil the postseason for archrival University of New Hampshire at Morse Field on Saturday.
A Maine farmer has a unique strategy for planting his rare seeds
David Spahr has a tried-and-true trick to preserve and sprout some of the state’s rarest and most endangered plant seeds.
It’s lunch time for these adorable fawns in this Maine trail camera video
Those two hungry fawns get right to business.
In other Maine news …
Behind closed doors, Susan Collins defends Mitch McConnell from GOP leadership challenge
Mormon Church supports Susan Collins-backed same-sex marriage protections
Recount upholds brewer’s win in Ellsworth City Council election
PPP fraudster Nathan Reardon appeals 20-month prison sentence
Caribou man charged after dog found locked in vacant home
Proposed mining project in Katahdin area gains support of 2 towns
Portland Starbucks closing in December after workers voted to unionize
15-year-old found dead at Lewiston-Auburn YMCA