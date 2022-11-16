Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to high 40s from north to south, with snow up north and a wintry mix or rain possible in more southerly reaches. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 359 coronavirus cases reported across the state since Veterans Day, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,714 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The hoax hit schools from York to Aroostook counties, where emergency responders received similar 911 calls reporting an armed gunman dressed in black.

The fake shooting threats plunged Maine schools into chaos and terror as parents and students tried to understand what was going on.

Swatting hoaxes require swift response, and often trigger panic and anxiety that can have as much of an impactful as actual shootings.

Half Acre Nightclub could lose a key license if the complaints keep rolling in.

The Flagpole of Freedom Park has met resistance from potential donors because of the park’s corporate structure as a for-profit business.

FTX gave $100,000 to Maine Democrats, while its embattled CEO personally donated to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

That follows last year’s decision from the utilities commission to approve an 89 percent increase in the standard offer rate for Versant customers.

DG Fuels hopes to employ 650 people producing up to 175 million gallons of fuel a year.

Typically, the Black Bears receive a large paycheck when playing a power conference school, but winning those games is never guaranteed.

The Black Bears will seek to spoil the postseason for archrival University of New Hampshire at Morse Field on Saturday.

David Spahr has a tried-and-true trick to preserve and sprout some of the state’s rarest and most endangered plant seeds.

Those two hungry fawns get right to business.

