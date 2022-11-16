Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I urge all seniors to contact members of our congressional delegation. If Congress really wants to do something for the senior citizens, they should permit us to defer required minimum distribution (RMD) payments for 2023 as they did in 2020.

We are not asking for a handout, just a deferred payment schedule. We should at least have that option to help us with the difficult investment markets of this year.

Wayne Hamilton

Orono