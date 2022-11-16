Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I write to support changes to improve the clarity of the Electoral Count Act, as proposed by the nonpartisan National Task Force on Election Crises. I appreciate the efforts of Sen. Angus King as one of the original legislators to work on this, as well as current efforts by Sens. Susan Collins and Joe Manchin. I’m grateful to see bipartisan work happening to address these changes.

The Electoral Count Act was passed in 1887 so that each state could resolve its own electoral disputes before the counting of the electoral votes. But this law has long been seen as confusing and the recent Jan. 6 congressional hearings have made it clear that this update is urgently needed to prevent a further constitutional crisis. I, together with millions of Americans, was appalled by the actions on Jan. 6 to overturn a free and fair election. I hope that Congress acts quickly to prevent this illegal behavior from happening again.

I hope BDN readers will likewise support the efforts of Sens. Collins and Manchin to make these changes.

Anne Wunderli

Rockland