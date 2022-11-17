PORTLAND — Gatherings to make Advent wreaths will be held in churches in Scarborough, Belfast, and Limerick on Sunday, Nov. 27 (First Sunday of Advent). The Advent wreath is a tradition that symbolizes the passage of the four weeks of Advent as we wait for the birth of Jesus.

Advent wreaths traditionally consist of a circle of evergreen branches with four candles, three purple and one pink or rose colored. During Advent, candles are progressively lit week by week, beginning with a single purple candle. During the second week, two purple candles are lit, followed by two purple candles and the pink candle during the third week, and then all four candles. The rose-colored or pink candle coincides with the Third Sunday of Advent (Gaudete Sunday), on which the priest also wears pink or rose. It is a time of celebration, noting that Advent is nearing completion and Christmas is near.

When the blessing of the Advent Wreath is celebrated in the home, it is appropriate that it be blessed by a parent or another member of the family. To view a blessing from “Catholic Household Blessings and Prayers,” visit www.portlanddiocese.org/blessing-advent-wreath.

Here is a list of the Advent wreath making events set for Sunday, Nov. 27:

Limerick

St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane

Advent Holy Hour at 1 p.m. followed by wreath making in the parish hall

For more information, call the parish office at 207-793-2244.

Scarborough

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road

11:30 a.m. in the parish hall

If you plan to attend, please RSVP here.

Belfast

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court Street

Following the 8:30 a.m. Mass

If you plan to participate, please RSVP by calling 207-236-4785.

A special Advent section has been created on the new Diocese of Portland website and will be updated with new material before and during Advent. It includes event listings; Mass times; a variety of prayers, blessings, and reflections; Echoing God’s Word; Lectio Divina; “The Light is On” listings; and much more. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/advent.