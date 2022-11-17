BANGOR — The City of Bangor’s Holiday Tree will be installed in West Market Square on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. For over 25 years, Bangor resident Dan Sprague has searched year-round for the perfect tree to donate as the City of Bangor Holiday Tree. This year he has found a beautiful 35-foot spruce tree, harvested right here in the City. David McElvain, owner of Hartt’s Electric in Levant, will assist in the harvesting and raising of the tree, donating his time and equipment, as he has done for years. Public works employees will secure the tree and string the lights.

The Rotary Club of Bangor is hosting two holiday events this year, both with the theme “IMAGINE.” First, they are once again hosting the Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 4:30 p.m. The parade begins on Exchange Street moving down Harlow Street, Central Street, and Main Street, and will pass the reviewing stand at Davenport Park.

The Rotary Club is also hosting their annual Community Lighting Contest. Residences, organizations, and neighborhoods will present their best holiday displays in a bid to win the People’s Choice award of $500. More information about the Rotary Club events can be found on their website at Festival of Lights Parade AND Community Lighting Contest | Rotary Club of Bangor (bangorrotary.org)

“The Holiday Tree is a treasured institution in the City of Bangor,” said City Council Chairperson Rick Fournier. “The raising of the tree signals the unofficial start of our holiday season. The tree with the return of the Rotary Club Festival of Lights Parade, and the Community Lighting Contest. These events will bring people back together in our downtown district where they will have countless opportunities for shopping, eating, viewing the lights, and snapping the perfect selfie to share on social media. We look forward to seeing everyone here!”