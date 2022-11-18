Possible threats that closed schools in Yarmouth and Falmouth on Friday were determined not to be credible, Yarmouth police said on Friday afternoon.

The schools were closed on Friday after Yarmouth Superintendent Andrew Dolloff received a call from the Yarmouth Police Department that an online threat had been made against the schools.

The Falmouth School Department said in a statement Friday morning that the police department received a threat against the schools and the schools had been closed “out of an abundance of caution” to investigate the incident more thoroughly

An investigation determined that the threats were not credible, the Yarmouth Police Department said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.

The threats come three days after widespread false reports of active shooters hit schools across the state. Police said the threats received Tuesday morning were all hoaxes.