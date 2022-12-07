Event brings together educators, students, policymakers, business and civic leaders; celebrates and honors Maine education leaders

PORTLAND — Educate Maine will host its 2022 Education Symposium on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. After two years of virtual engagement, this year’s event is in-person, bringing together over 400 educators, business leaders, policymakers, students, and diverse citizens from across Maine to share knowledge, innovative ideas, best practices, and timely strategies for helping all Maine people reach their highest educational potential. This year’s event would not be possible without generous sponsors including the event Premier Sponsor, Unum, and our partners at the MELMAC Education Foundation.

The morning plenary session will focus on workforce solutions through educational partnership. A moderated armchair discussion will include Bank of America Maine President Brian King, FocusMaine President Dana O’Brien, and Amanda Leith, Head of Talent Acquisition for FMI, A Spirit AeroSystems Company.

Kelsey Stoyanova, 2022 Maine Teacher of the Year, will present the luncheon keynote discussing the impact on students and communities when teachers and education allies work together to offer authentic and innovative learning experiences.

Educate Maine will present longtime Maine State Chamber of Commerce President Dana Connors with the 2022 Weston L. Bonney Education Leadership Award at the Symposium’s Leadership Luncheon. Each year, this award recognizes an individual, business, or group that demonstrates commitment to quality education for Maine students. Connors, who will retire from the Maine State Chamber in the coming months, has been a champion for education throughout his nearly 30 years leading the state’s largest business association.



With more than 35 speakers and 20 breakout sessions throughout the day, symposium attendees will learn about existing employer-educator partnerships in Maine; hear from educators who are piloting new and innovative programming to integrate technology, social-emotional learning, and outdoor education into their classrooms; and discover how students across the state are engaging in meaningful conversations and leadership initiatives within their schools.

Sessions include a focus on computer science education in Maine; meeting skilled workforce demands; practices that support success for Maine’s LGBTQ+ students; core instruction in CTE programs; practical ways to bring a community together around the critically important topic of early childhood education; apprenticeships as a strategy to address the childcare workforce crisis; how the offer of free college is changing the opportunities, options, and aspirations for New Mainers; and understanding the importance of equity, inclusion, and education of elementary level students using the Civil Rights team model.

Please click here for the symposium’s full agenda, including descriptions of all breakout sessions, or visit https://www.educatemaine.org/events/2022-symposium.

Media wishing to register for any part of the symposium or who would like more information may contact Jen Webber at jen@webberconsultingllc.com or 207-939-0213 (cell).