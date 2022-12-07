BANGOR — The holidays are about connecting with friends and family, and UScellular is nourishing these connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love.

In a surprise visit on Dec. 6, UScellular donated $5,000 to Hope House to aid them in their mission of serving the homeless and peri-homeless individuals in the Bangor community. This donation delivered the food items needed to feed 100 people a full meal. The remaining funds were used to purchase personal care items and warm clothing for the winter.

“Hope House does so much for our community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the Bangor area,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager at UScellular in New England. “Food has the power to connect people, and we believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties, and make memories this time of year.”

The Hope House Health and Living Center, located at 179-181 Corporate Drive in Bangor, includes three distinct services for homeless and peri-homeless individuals in our community, all under one roof: the Hope House Health Center, the Hope House Shelter, and Hope House Transitional Housing. The Hope House Shelter is a 64-bed emergency homeless shelter licensed by MSHA and the Office of Substance Abuse and is the second largest shelter in the state of Maine. In addition to housing and on-site health care services, three meals per day are provided with assistance from various community groups. Hope House is the community safety net in Bangor, managing the city of Bangor’s overflow of homeless persons from other shelters.

This holiday season, UScellular is providing food banks, pantries, and shelters with needed supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores are also collecting donations for local food-focused non-profits. For more information, go to newsroom.uscellular.com/nourishing-connections.

Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about the company's community involvement, go to newsroom.uscellular.com/community.