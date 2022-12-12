A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Portlander late last month.

Tristin Chamberlain, 21, of Portland has been charged with murder, according to Portland police Maj. Robert Martin.

Chamberlain is accused of shooting 26-year-old Tyler Flexon about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 29 near Sherman and Mellen streets in Portland, Martin said Sunday evening.

When officers found Flexon, they rendered first aid until he was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died from his wound.

Later that week, on Dec. 2, Flexon’s death was ruled a homicide.

Chamberlain turned himself into the York County Sheriff’s Office on late Sunday afternoon. He was being held at the York County Jail in Alfred, where he was awaiting arraignment.