UMaine Farmington students struggle to get the education they signed up for
After a round of cuts earlier this year, some students aren’t getting the liberal arts education they hoped to find at UMaine Farmington.
This is the last major downtown Bangor building waiting for redevelopment
Aside from a short-lived thrift store and art gallery and temporary campaign headquarters, 73 Central St. has been empty for decades.
Bangor celebrates new bus hub years in the making
The station, which cost the city more than $3.5 million, won’t actually be functional until later this week while crews finish work on the building.
Most Penobscot County water supplies appear clear of PFAS. But there are surprises.
There is no certainty the water supplies are free of toxic PFAS given laboratories can’t entirely rule out their presence.
Maine is 75 percent carbon neutral. Thank the forests.
For the first time, the report quantified how much carbon Maine’s vegetation sequestered and determined the quantity of emissions offset.
Maine lawmakers want Janet Mills to govern like a centrist in her 2nd term
After she made gains in sizable GOP strongholds, Republicans want to see Janet Mills adopt more of their policies.
Dover-Foxcroft’s 81-year-old fire chief is ready to retire
Joseph Guyotte has spent 60 years fighting fires, and 38 of those years as chief in Dover-Foxcroft.
Aroostook community has gone through 11 town managers in 7 years
The stakes of inconsistent leadership are particularly high for Limestone, whose population has plummeted from 10,000 to 1,500 since 1994.
An Aroostook town bands together to save its only grocery store
Losing the store would mean Stockholm residents would have to travel nearly 20 miles to Caribou for groceries.
‘We are in a great state of pain’
The day after four students died in a car crash, several hundred Maine Maritime Academy students, faculty and others gathered for a candlelight vigil.
Meet the Mainer who helped bring alewives back to the Blue Hill Peninsula
Ciona Ulbrich has been instrumental in protecting more than 11,000 acres throughout the Blue Hill Peninsula and midcoast Maine.
Many Mainers plan to cut back on spending this holiday season
Half of Mainers polled said they would spend less on holiday gifts and more than half feel less financially confident than in recent years.
Higher oil and energy costs stretch Salvation Army assistance
Many have been left wondering how they will afford to heat their homes this season.
I left Maine to go on a 228-mile whitewater rafting trip
“Our biggest hit was at House Rock. A huge, towering wave at the end of the rapid completely buried the raft, leaving me excitedly stunned.”
Maine’s high school basketball classification system doesn’t work
It’s time for Maine to return to a four-class system. But the Maine Principals’ Association’s proposal for next season is to do nothing.
Man arrested in Portland homicide
Man shot outside Portland strip club
Maine lawyer convicted for role in $13 million pot ring has license suspended
Maine man who stormed US Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 30 days in prison
Missing St. George woman’s body found on shore of Long Cove
Evangelical church wants to rent auditorium of Bangor-area school
Generation Z abandon internet orders to shop locally in Aroostook
Can-Am dog sled registration for 2023 exceeds this year’s turnout
Orono’s Ruth White finishes 17th at Champs Nationals
Bangor girls basketball opens season with win over defending state champ Cheverus
Van Buren boys basketball beats Ashland in season opener
Fort Kent boys basketball defeats Fort Fairfield
MDI girls basketball rallies to defeat John Bapst
UMaine hockey extends 4-game streak with shut-out win over Canisius
UMaine hangs on for 6th win of season with victory over Merrimack
Bornemann, Christopher lead UMaine women past Army
UMaine sophomore’s growing confidence is an asset for women’s basketball team