Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with skies gradually clearing and becoming sunny. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

After a round of cuts earlier this year, some students aren’t getting the liberal arts education they hoped to find at UMaine Farmington.

Aside from a short-lived thrift store and art gallery and temporary campaign headquarters, 73 Central St. has been empty for decades.

The station, which cost the city more than $3.5 million, won’t actually be functional until later this week while crews finish work on the building.

There is no certainty the water supplies are free of toxic PFAS given laboratories can’t entirely rule out their presence.

For the first time, the report quantified how much carbon Maine’s vegetation sequestered and determined the quantity of emissions offset.

After she made gains in sizable GOP strongholds, Republicans want to see Janet Mills adopt more of their policies.

Joseph Guyotte has spent 60 years fighting fires, and 38 of those years as chief in Dover-Foxcroft.

The stakes of inconsistent leadership are particularly high for Limestone, whose population has plummeted from 10,000 to 1,500 since 1994.

Losing the store would mean Stockholm residents would have to travel nearly 20 miles to Caribou for groceries.

The day after four students died in a car crash, several hundred Maine Maritime Academy students, faculty and others gathered for a candlelight vigil.

Ciona Ulbrich has been instrumental in protecting more than 11,000 acres throughout the Blue Hill Peninsula and midcoast Maine.

Half of Mainers polled said they would spend less on holiday gifts and more than half feel less financially confident than in recent years.

Many have been left wondering how they will afford to heat their homes this season.

“Our biggest hit was at House Rock. A huge, towering wave at the end of the rapid completely buried the raft, leaving me excitedly stunned.”

It’s time for Maine to return to a four-class system. But the Maine Principals’ Association’s proposal for next season is to do nothing.

In other Maine news …

Man arrested in Portland homicide

Man shot outside Portland strip club

Maine lawyer convicted for role in $13 million pot ring has license suspended

Maine man who stormed US Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 30 days in prison

Missing St. George woman’s body found on shore of Long Cove

Evangelical church wants to rent auditorium of Bangor-area school

Generation Z abandon internet orders to shop locally in Aroostook

Can-Am dog sled registration for 2023 exceeds this year’s turnout

Orono’s Ruth White finishes 17th at Champs Nationals

Bangor girls basketball opens season with win over defending state champ Cheverus

Van Buren boys basketball beats Ashland in season opener

Fort Kent boys basketball defeats Fort Fairfield

MDI girls basketball rallies to defeat John Bapst

UMaine hockey extends 4-game streak with shut-out win over Canisius

UMaine hangs on for 6th win of season with victory over Merrimack

Bornemann, Christopher lead UMaine women past Army

UMaine sophomore’s growing confidence is an asset for women’s basketball team