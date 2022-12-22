AUGUSTA — The Finance Authority of Maine is pleased to announce the promotion of some of its senior management, as well as the hiring of some new employees.

Bert Audette, of China, formerly the dean of information technology at Eastern Maine Community College, has been hired as chief information officer. He brings more than 25 years of IT management experience to the agency.

Jay Beck, of Brunswick, who formerly held an accountant position at the agency, has been promoted to commercial loan officer. He previously worked as an analyst at a Portland-based expense management company.

Shelly Desiderio, of Oakland, former Chief accounting officer at the agency, has been promoted to Director of Finance. She brings approximately 30 years of experience in finance and accounting matters to the position.

Scott Weber, of Augusta, who previously served as senior credit officer, has been promoted to senior credit and risk officer. He has over 26 years of credit and lending experience.

Additionally, Jennifer Cummings, of Manchester, director of business, has taken on additional responsibilities in overseeing FAME’s business finance programs, including administration of the agency’s tax-exempt and other bond financing; as well as its Seed Capital Tax Credit and New Markets Tax Credit Programs. Before coming to FAME, she worked as a commercial loan officer at a Maine lending institution.

“FAME is pleased to promote and hire these talented individuals,” stated Carlos Mello, FAME Acting CEO. “We are fortunate to have such a strong team helping us to realize our vision of leading the creation of good-paying jobs for Maine people by working at the nexus of economic and workforce development.”

The Finance Authority of Maine is a quasi-independent state agency that provides innovative financial solutions to help Maine citizens pursue business and educational opportunities. It recently was named as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the eighth consecutive year. FAME helps to lead the creation of good-paying jobs for Maine citizens by working at the nexus between economic and workforce development. To learn more about FAME, please visit www.famemaine.com.