At the storm's peak, more than 300,000 Mainers were left without power, and the state's utilities were hit harder than any of the other New England states last weekend.

At the storm’s peak, more than 300,000 Mainers were left without power, and the state’s utilities were hit harder than any of the other New England states last weekend.

The storm caused widespread flooding throughout southern Maine, prompting road closures and unsafe driving conditions. One driver who got stranded in floodwater had to be rescued from her car by a Wells police officer.

Gusty winds also felled trees and cut power across Aroostook County on Saturday.

The storm cleanup and power restoration is expected to continue into Tuesday, according to Central Maine Power.

The Bangor hospital’s attorneys claimed Thursday that Maine law caps damages in David Ako-Annan’s case at $800,000.

The 25 Days of Kindness program offers financial assistance for community members, as well as gifts and other charitable acts.

Major economic developments came to rural corners of the state, and housing projects took off across Maine this year.

The next year will bring more influence in Washington, a focus on policy in the State House and many politicians mapping out their futures.

Water glassing eggs and canning butter are two preservation techniques that aren’t as safe as some may say.

The Mansion Church, which opened in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and provides hot meals and a warm bed.

In other Maine news…

