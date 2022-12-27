The owners of an iconic Hancock County antique store lost their Castine home after a fast-moving fire burned it down during Friday’s blustery storm.

The Shore Road home of Annegret and Michael Cukierski, the owners of Big Chicken Barn Books and Antiques in Ellsworth, caught fire Friday night and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The couple and their dog made it out OK, but the family cat, Boots, is still missing.

The Cukierskis’ son, Chad Cukierski, said power was knocked out when Michael Cukierski saw flames coming from his outside generator. With the whipping 60-mph-winds hitting the area, the fire spread to the home and ultimately destroyed it.

“The house is a complete loss,” Chad Cukierski said. “The wind was so strong.”

The father suffered second-degree burns to his hand in the blaze, but no one else was injured.

The official cause remains under investigation, Castine fire Chief Randy Stearns said. The home, which also has an attached barn, was fully on fire when crews from five local fire departments arrived, and the weather made it even harder to extinguish.

“It was a miserable night,” he said.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, Annegret and Michael ended up staying with Chad, who lives nearby. They may be soon moving in with Chad’s brother, Chad said Tuesday while working at the massive Ellsworth antique store.

People have reached out to try and help the couple, who lost everything in the fire. On the Big Chicken Barn Facebook page Tuesday, Chad suggested people send gift cards to help them start rebuilding their life.

“Their shelter is all taken care of, but they have nothing,” he said.