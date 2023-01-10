BELFAST, Maine — The family of a man killed in Lincolnville had to be escorted from the courtroom Tuesday after an outburst during the first appearance of the man accused of his murder.

Matthew Pendleton, 47, is facing a homicide charge in the death of 47-year-old Kevin Curit. Law enforcement found Curit unresponsive in Pendleton’s home on Thorndike Road in Lincolnville on Friday.

During the preliminary court hearing, Pendleton requested that his court-appointed attorney be his permanent counsel. The state was also granted a motion for a hearing to determine Pendleton’s bail eligibility and a court schedule.

The outburst came at the end of the hearing when those who identified themselves as loved ones of the victim yelled, presumably at Pendleton. They continued to yell as a judicial marshal escorted them from the courtroom.

Superior Court Justice Robert Murray set a Harnish hearing for Feb. 6 at 11:45 a.m., where the court will determine whether Pendleton should be offered bail based on preliminary evidence presented by the state. At this point, he is being held without bail in the Waldo County Jail in Belfast.

If convicted, he could face from 25 years to life in prison.

Neighbors said on Monday that Curit was living with Pendleton at the time of his death.