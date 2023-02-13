PORTLAND, Maine — A round of light snow is on the way to Maine Monday night, but Valentine’s Day is looking comfy and quiet.

Our next more powerful storm system arrives late this week, with rain and mild temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s are in store for Monday.

More clouds are expected this afternoon ahead of some light snow, which arrives tonight.

A light round of snow is expected for Maine Monday. Credit: CBS 13

Light snow is expected to start around midnight and last a few hours. Snow wraps up before sunrise on Tuesday.

Less than an inch of snow expected for most of Maine. The mountains could see a bit more.

However, Valentine’s Day on Tuesday looks nice and quiet.

Skies should clear during the morning, leaving us with mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40s for most.

Milder weather makes a return on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s, with a scattered rain shower or 2 possible through the day.

Our next storm system arrives on Friday. With very mild temperatures, almost all rain is expected across the state. Highs will be in the 50s on Friday along with breezy winds.