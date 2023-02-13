Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with light snow expected Monday night. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine guards mocked prisoners, disparaged minorities and shared confidential records
None of the 10 corrections officers were fired, according to personnel records.
Downtown Portlanders speak out against racist ‘dog whistle’ flyers and flags
Last week, a man stood in Congress Square flying a flag that read “It’s OK to be white.”
This opioid alternative is beginning to infiltrate Maine’s illicit drug market
Old Town police recently seized more than 1,200 pills of gabapentin during a drug raid that also found fentanyl and meth.
Searsport has created Maine’s only civilian team of emergency responders
The initiative is overseen by FEMA and trains civilian volunteers to assist public safety departments during various emergencies.
Affordable housing is a top priority in Bangor’s new comprehensive plan
One goal directs the city to work with developers using $20 million in federal COVID funds for housing projects.
Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl
Mahomes — hobbling around on a hurt ankle — led the Chiefs downfield for the winning drive that was capped by Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, sealing a 38-35 victory.
Ellsworth Eagles win 1st state Class B cheerleading title
The cheer squad claimed the state B title in impressive fashion at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday afternoon, easily outdistancing runner-up Hermon by 8.7 points.
Brilliant last-second save by Ostman helps UMaine hockey earn tie at UMass Lowell
The game goes into the books as a tie but UMass Lowell receives two points in the Hockey East standings and UMaine gets one point.
Entrepreneurs bring spa, men’s salon and unique attire to Presque Isle
Several entrepreneurs are gaining footholds and bringing something new to Aroostook County.
Valentine’s Day celebrations in Maine haven’t changed much in 100 years
Cards, flowers, candy and gifts have long been present, along with dances and community events to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Bangor wants to expand popular health clinic to middle school
The health clinic is seen as a way to help tackle truancy rates, as it can remove barriers to care for lower-income and at-risk students.
The Maine canoe builder preserving a historic theater’s marquee
The man who restores the iconic red block letters that grace the Center Theatre’s marquee works out of an Atkinson canoe workshop.
Maine fishing laws used to be so much simpler
During my time as a Maine Game Warden, I was afforded a unique perspective and understanding of our state’s fish and wildlife laws.
Pushaw Lake is becoming a hot spot for northern pike fishing
The voracious nonnative fish, which can grow to be quite large, were first discovered there in 2003 after being introduced into the lake illegally.
In other Maine news …
Man arrested for allegedly pulling gun at Maine youth basketball game
2 Aroostook County sheriffs cleared for using deadly force
Chuck Schumer says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Mars Wrigley fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate
Show us your best pictures of your pets enjoying (or hating) Maine’s snow
Lobster fishers sue to block closure meant to aid whales
‘Clueless’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl ads channel nostalgia