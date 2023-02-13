Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with light snow expected Monday night. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

None of the 10 corrections officers were fired, according to personnel records.

Downtown Portlanders speak out against racist ‘dog whistle’ flyers and flags

Last week, a man stood in Congress Square flying a flag that read “It’s OK to be white.”

Old Town police recently seized more than 1,200 pills of gabapentin during a drug raid that also found fentanyl and meth.

The initiative is overseen by FEMA and trains civilian volunteers to assist public safety departments during various emergencies.

One goal directs the city to work with developers using $20 million in federal COVID funds for housing projects.

Mahomes — hobbling around on a hurt ankle — led the Chiefs downfield for the winning drive that was capped by Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, sealing a 38-35 victory.

The cheer squad claimed the state B title in impressive fashion at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday afternoon, easily outdistancing runner-up Hermon by 8.7 points.

The game goes into the books as a tie but UMass Lowell receives two points in the Hockey East standings and UMaine gets one point.

Several entrepreneurs are gaining footholds and bringing something new to Aroostook County.

Cards, flowers, candy and gifts have long been present, along with dances and community events to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The health clinic is seen as a way to help tackle truancy rates, as it can remove barriers to care for lower-income and at-risk students.

The man who restores the iconic red block letters that grace the Center Theatre’s marquee works out of an Atkinson canoe workshop.

During my time as a Maine Game Warden, I was afforded a unique perspective and understanding of our state’s fish and wildlife laws.

The voracious nonnative fish, which can grow to be quite large, were first discovered there in 2003 after being introduced into the lake illegally.

In other Maine news …

Man arrested for allegedly pulling gun at Maine youth basketball game

2 Aroostook County sheriffs cleared for using deadly force

Chuck Schumer says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons

New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate

Mars Wrigley fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

Show us your best pictures of your pets enjoying (or hating) Maine’s snow

Lobster fishers sue to block closure meant to aid whales

‘Clueless’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl ads channel nostalgia