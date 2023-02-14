Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with light morning snow showers giving way to partly sunny skies. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

A modest Cape Elizabeth house that had no kitchen and a collapsed sewer when it was sold in 2021 is now on the market for almost $1.2 million.

In Bangor, there are some street names with distinctly local origins, including some honoring historical figures.

Waterfront Concerts has not scheduled a show this late in the season in the 14 years it has been in operation.

Autumn Labreck opened Lovely Loaves a year ago in her home in Connor, an unincorporated township outside Caribou.

The nationwide discount tool retailer is renovating an empty space in the Maine Coast Mall and plans to open for business this spring.

The company blamed changes in pet food preferences away from grain-free dog food and the COVID-19 pandemic, which decreased its revenue.

Reporter Kathleen O’Brien remembers her teacher, Bill Ridge, who was named the 2023 Catholic Schools Teacher of the Year late last month.

Teams will head to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday for the official start of the tournament.

The University of Maine’s hockey team inched closer to earning home ice for the first round of the Hockey East playoffs.

“After seeing the photos of huge northern pike caught at Pushaw Lake, I finally gave it a try.”

Warm temperatures and precipitation this week could quickly change the thickness and quality of ice on some bodies of water.

Quarry Road Trails is an impressive winter outdoor complex that offers downhill skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire biking and Nordic skiing.

Allie Ladd of Byron frequently puts out the carcasses of trapped animals and roadkill to help draw wildlife in front of his cameras

In other Maine news …

Angus King wants to ban TikTok nationwide, joining Republicans

Janet Mills shares her poetic side

Man accused in Bangor stabbing told police he kicked in victim’s door because he smelled meth

Veazie man involved in separate homicides accused of violating probation

Maine woman escaped sunken, upside down car after crashing into river

Some Mainers are intentionally opting out of parenthood

UMaine women’s basketball beats UNH to snap 3-game losing streak