This once-modest home embodies southern Maine’s real estate boom
A modest Cape Elizabeth house that had no kitchen and a collapsed sewer when it was sold in 2021 is now on the market for almost $1.2 million.
Why there’s a street in Bangor likely named for a Hungarian freedom fighter
In Bangor, there are some street names with distinctly local origins, including some honoring historical figures.
Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums announce fall Bangor waterfront shows
Waterfront Concerts has not scheduled a show this late in the season in the 14 years it has been in operation.
A self-taught baker is selling artisan breads out of her rural Maine home
Autumn Labreck opened Lovely Loaves a year ago in her home in Connor, an unincorporated township outside Caribou.
Harbor Freight Tools to open in long-vacant Ellsworth mall space
The nationwide discount tool retailer is renovating an empty space in the Maine Coast Mall and plans to open for business this spring.
4 Loyal Companion stores in southern Maine will stay open after bankruptcy
The company blamed changes in pet food preferences away from grain-free dog food and the COVID-19 pandemic, which decreased its revenue.
What my favorite teacher taught me
Reporter Kathleen O’Brien remembers her teacher, Bill Ridge, who was named the 2023 Catholic Schools Teacher of the Year late last month.
5 stories to watch in the Maine high school boys’ basketball tournament
Teams will head to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday for the official start of the tournament.
Veterans are leading UMaine men’s hockey’s recent surge
The University of Maine’s hockey team inched closer to earning home ice for the first round of the Hockey East playoffs.
Catching my 1st northern pike at Pushaw Lake
“After seeing the photos of huge northern pike caught at Pushaw Lake, I finally gave it a try.”
Where to catch fish through the ice in February
Warm temperatures and precipitation this week could quickly change the thickness and quality of ice on some bodies of water.
I was skeptical about these central Maine ski trails. I was wrong.
Quarry Road Trails is an impressive winter outdoor complex that offers downhill skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire biking and Nordic skiing.
Watch this spunky ermine find an easy winter meal
Allie Ladd of Byron frequently puts out the carcasses of trapped animals and roadkill to help draw wildlife in front of his cameras
Angus King wants to ban TikTok nationwide, joining Republicans
Janet Mills shares her poetic side
Man accused in Bangor stabbing told police he kicked in victim’s door because he smelled meth
Veazie man involved in separate homicides accused of violating probation
Maine woman escaped sunken, upside down car after crashing into river
Some Mainers are intentionally opting out of parenthood
UMaine women’s basketball beats UNH to snap 3-game losing streak