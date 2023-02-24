EAST MILLINOCKET — Are you a licensed electrician and are in need of a National Electric Code Update course for 2023? Learn the most up-to-date standards for safe electrical installation and inspection.

Course description: This course will provide members of the electrical community with and understanding of the NEC’s 2023 code updates and the necessary 15 hours of continuing education required for license renewal in the State of Maine. These updates set the standard for safe electrical installation and inspection and protect people and property from electrical hazard. Learners will leave this class with a comprehension of the updated NEC requirements, enabling them to provide safe and quality service in the field. Learners are required to bring their own NEC 2023 Code book to class with them.

Dates: Join us on Friday and Saturday March 10-11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eastern Maine Community College’s Katahdin Higher Education Center, 1 Dirigo Dr. East Millinocket Maine, with instructor Walter Knox. Cost is $150 and includes coffee and light snacks each day. Registrants are encouraged to bring their own bag lunches with them, as there will be a 30-minute lunch break each day. To register for CED E13-73PO, please call the Katahdin Higher Education Center at 207-746-5741 or email Jasmine at jfolster@emcc.edu.

The Katahdin Higher Education Center of EMCC is an off-campus center in the Northern Penobscot County where people can take courses, pursue degrees, and receive all the support they need to earn a degree close to home and on schedules that fit into their family and work lives. Courses are taught by faculty on-site, online, or two-way videoconferencing. Academic advising, tutoring, computer access, library services and student activities are available to help support individual student success. The Katahdin Higher Education Center is located at I Dirigo Drive East Millinocket. More information is available by calling 207-746-5741 or by emailing Jasmine at jfolster@emcc.edu.