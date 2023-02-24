Ellsworth’s Miles Palmer (#4) and Josiah James-Chin (#12) celebrate their 60-55 victory over Old Town in the Class B North boys semifinal game Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

After a break from action on Thursday, we’re back with tournament coverage today. The Class C semifinals take place in Bangor today, and the biggest games of the day will be in Augusta for the Class A North finals. Stay on top of the action all day long with our live coverage.

Avatar photo

Lindsay Putnam

Lindsay Putnam is a senior editor for sports and features at the Bangor Daily News. Lindsay previously worked as an editor and reporter at the New York Post. She's a York Beach native and Colby College...