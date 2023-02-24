Today is Friday. Temperatures will be high teens and low 20s. Here are the snowfall totals from Thursday’s storm. You can find the latest closings and delays here. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Renters in Bangor may soon have new protections
The proposed ordinance comes at a time when obtaining an affordable apartment or other rental unit is very competitive.
Neon signs and new color schemes invoke visions of Bangor’s heyday
Neon signs have become the latest addition to a downtown that is slowly welcoming more colorful storefronts after decades of regulations.
A diverse group of Maine lawmakers wants to close a lobbying loophole
Libertarians and progressives are aligning behind a bill to bar donors to inaugural and transition committees from registering as lobbyists.
Maine’s offshore wind plan will take years to execute
Although Maine is ahead of most coastal states in offshore wind plans, development of crucial infrastructure won’t be complete for years.
UMaine hockey looking to secure home playoff berth in series against BC
The Black Bears are currently eighth in Hockey East point standings, trailing Boston College by just one point going into the playoff.
Stunning photos from the Maine basketball tourney quarterfinals
With the quarterfinal round of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament behind us, here’s some of our favorite images so far.
Highlights from the 2023 Tourney:
- Central High girls assistant coaches led team to win after head coach got COVID
- Watch these incredible moments from Day 5 of the Maine basketball tourney
Maine birds are trying to tell you there’s going to be an early spring this year
“I usually write a column in early March, pointing out the signs of spring arrival, but I’m already seeing the omens in February,” Bob Duchesne writes.
A year into war, Ukraine shows me there are different ways to be brave
Interview with three women with roots in Ukraine show the tenacity, patience and strength that it takes to watch a war from afar.
Try these excellent enchiladas with your roast chicken leftovers
Enchiladas are a great way to make the chicken taste really differently and downplay the leftover aspect of it.
This Farmington trail with a Mt. Blue view is managed by Maine’s oldest nonprofit
The trail network comprises 188 acres and grants access to multiple users, such as hikers, bikers, responsible dog walkers and snowshoers.
In other Maine news:
2 deaths in Poland under investigation
Bullet-proof vest donated to Aroostook Sheriff’s drug dog
Search continues for missing Maine women
Portland hires 1st racial equity director
Jay mill will close in early March
Maddie Ripley is Maine’s 1st female wrestling state champion
Man injured after falling through roof of Sappi mill
South Bristol ice harvesting event helps preserve Maine winter traditions
Sportsman’s show returns to Aroostook County after three years