Today is Friday. Temperatures will be high teens and low 20s. Here are the snowfall totals from Thursday’s storm. You can find the latest closings and delays here. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The proposed ordinance comes at a time when obtaining an affordable apartment or other rental unit is very competitive.

Neon signs have become the latest addition to a downtown that is slowly welcoming more colorful storefronts after decades of regulations.

Libertarians and progressives are aligning behind a bill to bar donors to inaugural and transition committees from registering as lobbyists.

Although Maine is ahead of most coastal states in offshore wind plans, development of crucial infrastructure won’t be complete for years.

The Black Bears are currently eighth in Hockey East point standings, trailing Boston College by just one point going into the playoff.

With the quarterfinal round of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament behind us, here’s some of our favorite images so far.

Highlights from the 2023 Tourney:

“I usually write a column in early March, pointing out the signs of spring arrival, but I’m already seeing the omens in February,” Bob Duchesne writes.

Interview with three women with roots in Ukraine show the tenacity, patience and strength that it takes to watch a war from afar.

Enchiladas are a great way to make the chicken taste really differently and downplay the leftover aspect of it.

The trail network comprises 188 acres and grants access to multiple users, such as hikers, bikers, responsible dog walkers and snowshoers.

In other Maine news:

2 deaths in Poland under investigation

Bullet-proof vest donated to Aroostook Sheriff’s drug dog

Search continues for missing Maine women

Portland hires 1st racial equity director

Jay mill will close in early March

Maddie Ripley is Maine’s 1st female wrestling state champion

Man injured after falling through roof of Sappi mill

South Bristol ice harvesting event helps preserve Maine winter traditions

Sportsman’s show returns to Aroostook County after three years

Maine needs more electricians to meet its climate goals