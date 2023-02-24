PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of people are infected with COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Portland, according to officials with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

An outbreak at Portland Center for Assisted Living on Devonshire Street is being monitored.

The management group, First Atlantic Healthcare, says there are 69 staff and patients with COVID right now, out of the 170 people who live there.

Chief Operating Officer for First Atlantic Healthcare Andrea Otis-Higgins says the facility is working to isolate as many people who test positive as possible and working to make sure everyone is vaccinated and boosted.

Sick staff members are being replaced by people working double shifts and weekends.

The scope of the outbreak is currently unclear, and it’s unclear when the cases will level off.

The Maine CDC is working with the facility to enact safety protocols and follow COVID outbreak guidance.