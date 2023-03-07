Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s, with cloudy skies across the state and a chance for scattered morning snow showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The burden of subsidizing community solar will fall on the vulnerable for the benefit of the financially secure.

The sludge poses a public health and environmental crisis if it is discharged into rivers.

These were the obvious go-to places for a night on the town in decades past.

Like bell-bottomed pants, fruit-flavored beers are back in style.

The allegations shed light on a reportedly problematic workplace at a time when the fire marshal’s office has just appointed a new leader.

Katherine Langlais, 39, beat out 13 other competitors, including 10-time Can-Am 250 champion Martin Massicotte.

The Class D and Class AA finals were held Monday after being delayed by the weekend snowstorm.

Read our game recaps:

Class AA will include Massabesic, Scarborough, Windham, Noble, South Portland, Deering, Edward Little, Oxford Hills, Portland, Bonny Eagle, Sanford, Bangor, Thornton Academy, Lewiston and Cheverus.

Bangor’s boys ice hockey team has never played in a Class A state championship game since its inception in 1984.

If he returns to form, the Black Bears will have a good shot to win and advance.

Adding to the video’s entertainment value are the noises the cats make as they stake out territories and begin searching for mates.

Even small gestures to promote the value of outdoor pursuits and introduce them to young people can have the potential to make a big effect.

Pleasant Mountain sports a network of trails and some of the most exceptional views of surrounding mountains and lakes.

In other Maine news …

2nd fish lift needed for Atlantic salmon crossings at Milford dam, advocates say

The drug policy reform uniting Susan Collins, Rand Paul and Cory Booker

Maine lawmakers consider making jail phone calls to lawyers free

Maine lawmakers want to make ‘swatting’ a felony

Bar Harbor businessman pleads no contest in kidnapping case

Massachusetts man killed in northern Maine snowmobile crash

Caribou’s 1st SnowBowl exceeds expectations by drawing thousands to city

Early morning fire destroys Mapleton auction company barn

Washington County struggles with chronic school bus driver shortage