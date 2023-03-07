Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s, with cloudy skies across the state and a chance for scattered morning snow showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
How solar development incentives will cost Maine’s poorest the most
The burden of subsidizing community solar will fall on the vulnerable for the benefit of the financially secure.
Maine calls out landfill operator’s ‘disappointing’ response to sludge crisis
The sludge poses a public health and environmental crisis if it is discharged into rivers.
5 iconic restaurants from Bangor’s past — and 5 modern-day dining classics
These were the obvious go-to places for a night on the town in decades past.
Maine craft brewers turn to fruit to stand out in crowded market
Like bell-bottomed pants, fruit-flavored beers are back in style.
Fire marshal’s office accused of retaliating against unionized investigators
The allegations shed light on a reportedly problematic workplace at a time when the fire marshal’s office has just appointed a new leader.
Katherine Langlais becomes 1st woman to win Can-Am 250
Katherine Langlais, 39, beat out 13 other competitors, including 10-time Can-Am 250 champion Martin Massicotte.
Catch up on the last games of the high school basketball tournament
The Class D and Class AA finals were held Monday after being delayed by the weekend snowstorm.
Class AA turns statewide in new high school basketball reclassification plan
Class AA will include Massabesic, Scarborough, Windham, Noble, South Portland, Deering, Edward Little, Oxford Hills, Portland, Bonny Eagle, Sanford, Bangor, Thornton Academy, Lewiston and Cheverus.
Bangor high school hockey team just a win away from 1st state final appearance
Bangor’s boys ice hockey team has never played in a Class A state championship game since its inception in 1984.
Victor Ostman’s weekend losses shouldn’t worry UMaine fans ahead of playoffs
If he returns to form, the Black Bears will have a good shot to win and advance.
Maine trail camera experts teamed up to capture this incredible lynx video
Adding to the video’s entertainment value are the noises the cats make as they stake out territories and begin searching for mates.
These groups are working hard to promote fishing and hunting in Maine
Even small gestures to promote the value of outdoor pursuits and introduce them to young people can have the potential to make a big effect.
This popular Maine mountain is perfect for a solo winter hike
Pleasant Mountain sports a network of trails and some of the most exceptional views of surrounding mountains and lakes.
2nd fish lift needed for Atlantic salmon crossings at Milford dam, advocates say
The drug policy reform uniting Susan Collins, Rand Paul and Cory Booker
Maine lawmakers consider making jail phone calls to lawyers free
Maine lawmakers want to make ‘swatting’ a felony
Bar Harbor businessman pleads no contest in kidnapping case
Massachusetts man killed in northern Maine snowmobile crash
Caribou’s 1st SnowBowl exceeds expectations by drawing thousands to city
Early morning fire destroys Mapleton auction company barn
Washington County struggles with chronic school bus driver shortage