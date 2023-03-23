Maine has seen a surge in proposed community solar farms, but they are encountering a serious obstacle: an aging grid that requires expensive upgrades to connect more sources of power to New England homes and businesses, putting the state’s clean energy transition at risk.

Maine passed legislation in 2019 to boost community solar development with generous fossil-fuel based incentives for developers and a billing program that allows customers to offset their electric bills. Formerly net energy billing was reserved for smaller projects, such as rooftop solar, but under this legislation it was expanded to larger projects generating up to 5 megawatts.

Developers flocked to the state from across New England and the country to build community solar farms that customers can subscribe to in order to save on their electricity bill. But first developers have to get approval from Maine’s utilities — Versant Power and Central Maine Power — to connect to the grid.

Interconnection is the process by which electricity generated by solar arrays and other types of renewable energy is added to the network of power lines. The developers must pay to upgrade these distribution systems or else withdraw projects that become too expensive or unfeasible.

Over the last four years, 482 solar projects asked Maine’s two biggest utilities to connect to the grid but eventually withdrew their requests, according to data provided by the utilities.

Solar projects might withdraw their requests to connect to the grid for a number of reasons, and some may even relocate and request for interconnection again, according to Judy Long, the communications manager for Versant Power. But often they withdraw because it’s too expensive to upgrade distribution lines and systems.

“There are several projects over the years that could not move forward because the distribution and transmission costs were too high for the project to bear,” said Alan Robertson, the managing director of Massachusetts-based BlueWave Solar, which is developing community solar projects in Maine. “If a cost is in the single digit millions, it doesn’t necessarily kill a project, but it’s heavily dependent on what other costs the project is bearing.”