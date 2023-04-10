Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine’s seafood harvest has fallen 120M pounds since 2012
That comes as climate change and overfishing have decimated shrimp, herring, urchins and other Maine seafood fisheries.
Bangor is getting more complaints about dirty needles. Data tell a different story.
Despite Bangor collecting more needles than it gives out, residents report seeing more dirty syringes littering public spaces than ever.
Lobbyist drops agreement with Penobscot County over ‘negative publicity’
The withdrawal comes after the Bangor Daily News reported on ties between county commissioner Andre Cushing and the lobbyist.
Brewer church rents basement to new congregation
Timothy and Cindy Varney, who are leading the new congregation, have been in Maine less than a year but have attracted about 30 worshippers to Illuminate Church.
Maine is helping unravel the mystery of long COVID
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans who have contracted COVID-19 have reported persisting symptoms long after their initial infection.
Eclipse could be Aroostook’s biggest attraction since Phish
Conservative estimates suggest Houlton’s population could swell by 10,000 to 20,000 people during the total eclipse.
Astronaut Jessica Meir still a model for Caribou students despite moon setback
Caribou native Jessica Meir may not be going to the moon, but students in her hometown say she’s still an inspiration.
Writing a creative essay could get you a job at this historic Maine inn
The OneSixtyFive innkeeper will become the face of the inn. The pay is listed at being $70,000 to $90,000 per year.
Group wants to bring a hotel to Piscataquis County
With federal revenue to address blighted properties, Dover-Foxcroft is looking to explore future economic growth opportunities.
5 North softball teams to watch this season
The first countable Maine high school softball games are scheduled to begin Thursday.
Chance Mercier and Brady Saunders headline the 67th All-Maine Schoolboy Basketball Team
A star junior guard, a state champion and Mr. Maine Basketball headline the 67th Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolboy basketball squads.
11 easy mountain hikes in Maine, great for spring
With temperatures forecast to approach 70 degrees this week, it’s a perfect time to break in your newest pair of hiking boots.
Where to go fishing in Maine during the spring ice melt
Although the ice is still slowly melting out of most lakes and ponds, there are some places where anglers are already testing the waters.
Are you prepared for spring hunting and fishing in Maine?
“It happens every year, and I should be used to it by now, but somehow, the list of springtime sporting chores always seems to catch me off guard.”
Writer examines loss, renewal in book of essays set on Maine coast
In a new book of essays, a part-time Mainer takes a unique approach to dealing with personal loss.
In other Maine news …
Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Turner crash
Florida man allegedly dragged trooper during chase in Maine and New Hampshire
Yarmouth man crashes vehicle into construction crane
Mainer pleads guilty to plotting mosque attack
State is nearing settlement with ACLU over indigent legal services
Maine advocates denounce decision revoking FDA approval for abortion pill
Longtime lawmaker who led northern Maine secession effort dies at 89
Man found dead in car in Portland
Longtime Dexter boys basketball coach Peter Murray retires
UMaine baseball off to best conference start since 1991 after sweeping Albany]