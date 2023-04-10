Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

That comes as climate change and overfishing have decimated shrimp, herring, urchins and other Maine seafood fisheries.

Despite Bangor collecting more needles than it gives out, residents report seeing more dirty syringes littering public spaces than ever.

The withdrawal comes after the Bangor Daily News reported on ties between county commissioner Andre Cushing and the lobbyist.

Timothy and Cindy Varney, who are leading the new congregation, have been in Maine less than a year but have attracted about 30 worshippers to Illuminate Church.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans who have contracted COVID-19 have reported persisting symptoms long after their initial infection.

Conservative estimates suggest Houlton’s population could swell by 10,000 to 20,000 people during the total eclipse.

Caribou native Jessica Meir may not be going to the moon, but students in her hometown say she’s still an inspiration.

The OneSixtyFive innkeeper will become the face of the inn. The pay is listed at being $70,000 to $90,000 per year.

With federal revenue to address blighted properties, Dover-Foxcroft is looking to explore future economic growth opportunities.

The first countable Maine high school softball games are scheduled to begin Thursday.

A star junior guard, a state champion and Mr. Maine Basketball headline the 67th Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolboy basketball squads.

PLUS: You can see all the talented boys who made the All-Maine team this year here.

With temperatures forecast to approach 70 degrees this week, it’s a perfect time to break in your newest pair of hiking boots.

Although the ice is still slowly melting out of most lakes and ponds, there are some places where anglers are already testing the waters.

“It happens every year, and I should be used to it by now, but somehow, the list of springtime sporting chores always seems to catch me off guard.”

In a new book of essays, a part-time Mainer takes a unique approach to dealing with personal loss.

In other Maine news …

Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Turner crash

Driver charged with manslaughter for crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students

Florida man allegedly dragged trooper during chase in Maine and New Hampshire

Yarmouth man crashes vehicle into construction crane

Mainer pleads guilty to plotting mosque attack

State is nearing settlement with ACLU over indigent legal services

Maine advocates denounce decision revoking FDA approval for abortion pill

Longtime lawmaker who led northern Maine secession effort dies at 89

Man dies in China house fire

Man found dead in car in Portland

Longtime Dexter boys basketball coach Peter Murray retires

UMaine baseball off to best conference start since 1991 after sweeping Albany]