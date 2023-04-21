Today is Friday. After starting the day in the 30s, temperatures will climb to the 40s and 50s for most of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The suspect: Joseph Eaton, 34, faces four counts of murder for the slaying of his parents, Cynthia R. Eaton, 63, and David Lee Eaton, 66, both of Ocala, Florida, and the friends whose home they were staying at, Robert C. Eger Jr., 72, and Patricia Deraps Eger, 62.

Eaton has a violent criminal history and had just been released from Maine State Prison that Friday. He was picked up by his mother and taken to the Egers’ home.

In court, Eaton was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and bulletproof vest. He was not asked to make a plea as he has not yet been indicted by a grand jury. Eaton is being held without bail until his next court appearance on June 28.

The affidavit: Court records paint a grisly crime scene. The victims’ bodies were discovered by Patricia Deraps Eger’s sister Tuesday morning, who stopped by after her sister did not return a text message about an hour before the I-295 shooting occurred 30 miles away. Upon arrival, Eger’s sister saw blood and broken glass outside the home. Three bodies inside the home were covered in towels, and a fourth body was found in a barn.

An unsigned note left on the kitchen counter said someone had been molested and nothing had been done about it but did not provide details.

What’s next: It remains unclear where Eaton, who cannot legally own firearms because of his Florida convictions, got the weapons, and police are continuing to investigate how he obtained the guns. Guns were also found by police at the Egers’ home.

Eaton will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to see if he can assist in his own defense.

Defendants in Maine murder trials are not entitled to bail, and Eaton will stay in custody pending his June court date.

Experts say anxiety is a normal trauma reaction for people both directly and indirectly involved in violent and random events like Tuesday’s shooting.

Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin could not live in a house where there were firearms under federal law because he is a convicted felon.

After 43 years as a firefighter, cancer survivor Stephan Bunker is educating his colleagues on how to minimize exposure to carcinogens.

There were 478 fatal overdoses last year in Maine, with four in Aroostook County.

Face masks will still be required at some facilities, such as Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer and infusion centers.

The jury concluded CMP and its partners acted in good faith and didn’t expedite construction to interfere with the 2021 referendum.

“By the time you finish reading this, more swallows will have poured into Maine. I hope.”

