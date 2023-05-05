Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
He was 10,000 votes from being governor. A horrible secret took him down.
Eliot Cutler’s arrest for child pornography possession prompted a sudden fall from a lofty perch in the state’s civic arena.
Northern Light is offering sign-on bonuses up to $15K amid labor shortage
Employers across Maine are counting on sign-on bonuses to draw talent and ease labor shortages exacerbated during the pandemic.
Jarrod Williams to coach girls hockey years after arrest at Little League game
His hiring seemingly indicates that the community has forgiven Jarrod Williams, who was banned from coaching Little League for a year.
4th-generation sporting camp owner Larry Packard honored as Legendary Maine Guide
Larry Packard has dedicated his life to sharing his knowledge and passion for Maine’s outdoors.
This invasive Maine bug could devour your lawn this spring
An insect that looks like a mosquito on steroids is one of the state’s more innocuous pests — unless you really love your coastal lawn.
A romance-themed bookshop is coming to downtown Belfast
The store’s 25-year-old owner has been sharing her progress turning a downtown Belfast storefront into a book shop on TikTok.
This Maine yoga retreat ranks 2nd best in the nation
An Aroostook County retreat beat out famed locations in Virginia, Montana and Colorado in a recent ranking of the nation’s top yoga destinations.
Adorable fox kits race gleefully around a Maine yard in this video
The young ones engaged in an extended game of chase, racing all around the yard as their mother looked on.
Here are the ideas for redesigning Bangor’s Pickering Square
Some people want to see Pickering Square used as a performance space, while some suggested swing sets or a carousel.
How I polished my early season bird-listening skills
“I used to tune up my ears at the start of the season by re-listening to old birding-by-ear cassette tapes, and later CDs,” BDN ornithologist Bob Duchesne writes.
In other Maine news …
Nuanced gun-law debate takes root in the Maine State House
Maine is baffled by record corporate taxes flowing into treasury
Half-eaten ice cream led Portland police to alleged killer
Lewiston middle schooler hit by box truck