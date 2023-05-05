Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Eliot Cutler’s arrest for child pornography possession prompted a sudden fall from a lofty perch in the state’s civic arena.

Employers across Maine are counting on sign-on bonuses to draw talent and ease labor shortages exacerbated during the pandemic.

His hiring seemingly indicates that the community has forgiven Jarrod Williams, who was banned from coaching Little League for a year.

Larry Packard has dedicated his life to sharing his knowledge and passion for Maine’s outdoors.

An insect that looks like a mosquito on steroids is one of the state’s more innocuous pests — unless you really love your coastal lawn.

The store’s 25-year-old owner has been sharing her progress turning a downtown Belfast storefront into a book shop on TikTok.

An Aroostook County retreat beat out famed locations in Virginia, Montana and Colorado in a recent ranking of the nation’s top yoga destinations.

The young ones engaged in an extended game of chase, racing all around the yard as their mother looked on.

Some people want to see Pickering Square used as a performance space, while some suggested swing sets or a carousel.

“I used to tune up my ears at the start of the season by re-listening to old birding-by-ear cassette tapes, and later CDs,” BDN ornithologist Bob Duchesne writes.

Nuanced gun-law debate takes root in the Maine State House

Maine is baffled by record corporate taxes flowing into treasury

Half-eaten ice cream led Portland police to alleged killer

Lewiston middle schooler hit by box truck

Florida woman rescued from flooded Maine road