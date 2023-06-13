LIMESTONE, Maine — Limestone has hired a new town manager that officials say lacks municipal leadership experience.

The Select Board voted Monday night to hire Alvin Lam, a real estate manager, to be the new town manager.

Lam’s hiring comes at a crucial time for Limestone. The town has seen 11 managers come and go in the past seven years, most being temporary fill-ins. Residents have expressed frustration over the lack of consistent leadership, which they say holds the town back economically.

The Select Board rejected five initial applicants in January after deeming all of them too inexperienced. This time, Lam was one of two applicants.

Interim Town Manager Walt Elliot said that the board is willing to take a chance on Lam because of his successful business career and enthusiasm for leading the town.

Elliot said that the board has asked him to train Lam in his new role. A contract is still being negotiated, so Lam’s start date has not been set, Elliot said.

“He’s very energetic and has done well financially,” Elliot said. “I look forward to seeing him do well here.”

Lam was not immediately available for comment.