Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the the low 70s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and a chance for showers down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Lawmakers will study Maine’s COVID response
Maine has generally fared well in national reviews of its COVID response.
Human smuggling is on the rise in Aroostook County
In a period of just 14 days, there were 19 arrests related to human smuggling in the Houlton, Mars Hill, Van Buren and Fort Fairfield.
Bangor has welcomed 28 refugees since last fall
The refugees who have been resettled in Bangor largely come from Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
Maine author wants you to know you can be a pervert, too
In openly — and unironically — describing herself as kinky and a pervert, Arielle Greenberg hopes to rob them of their sting.
How Wall Street drove the Maine paper industry’s collapse
Under Al Dunlap, a third of Scott Paper’s 25,000 employees lost their jobs, but its shareholders gained $6.3 billion and he netted $120 million for himself.
This hunter has opened Caribou’s only outpost store
John Karst, who opened Emery’s Outpost two weeks ago, fell in love with Aroostook County on hunting trips with his brother and friends.
Maine turkey hunters embrace online registration
About 67 percent of hunters used the online registration system to tag their turkeys during the spring season.
In other Maine news …
Maine likely to amend its strict mining laws
Maine will receive at least $235M in opioid settlements
Your guide to using less home heating oil
Brewer celebrates Black freedom during Juneteenth commemoration
Dexter woman hospitalized after rear-ending cement truck
New projects are changing Washington County’s transportation patterns
Wrong-way driver collides with another vehicle on I-95 in Augusta
2 killed in Westbrook shooting
5th man has been arrested for December shooting near Portland park