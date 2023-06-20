Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the the low 70s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and a chance for showers down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine has generally fared well in national reviews of its COVID response.

In a period of just 14 days, there were 19 arrests related to human smuggling in the Houlton, Mars Hill, Van Buren and Fort Fairfield.

The refugees who have been resettled in Bangor largely come from Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

In openly — and unironically — describing herself as kinky and a pervert, Arielle Greenberg hopes to rob them of their sting.

Under Al Dunlap, a third of Scott Paper’s 25,000 employees lost their jobs, but its shareholders gained $6.3 billion and he netted $120 million for himself.

John Karst, who opened Emery’s Outpost two weeks ago, fell in love with Aroostook County on hunting trips with his brother and friends.

About 67 percent of hunters used the online registration system to tag their turkeys during the spring season.

Maine likely to amend its strict mining laws

Maine will receive at least $235M in opioid settlements

Your guide to using less home heating oil

Brewer celebrates Black freedom during Juneteenth commemoration

Dexter woman hospitalized after rear-ending cement truck

New projects are changing Washington County’s transportation patterns

Wrong-way driver collides with another vehicle on I-95 in Augusta

2 killed in Westbrook shooting

5th man has been arrested for December shooting near Portland park

A ram is on the loose in Cape Elizabeth