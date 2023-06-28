An arraignment for Joseph Eaton, who has been accused of killing his parents and their two friends, as well as firing randomly on Yarmouth traffic, was delayed on Wednesday.

Eaton was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, and would have been asked to enter a plea, the Portland Press Herald reported.

He was indicted on June 9 by a Cumberland County grand jury on 11 charges related to a random shooting spree on an Interstate 295 exit ramp the day after the slayings.

Eaton has also been charged with murder in the deaths April 17 of his parents, Cynthia R. Eaton, 63, and David Lee Eaton, 66, both of Ocala, Florida, and Kansas and the friends they were staying with, Robert C. Eger Jr., 72, and Patricia Deraps Eger, 62, who owned the home on Augusta Road in Bowdoin. A dog inside the home was also shot and killed.

He allegedly confessed to shooting his parents and their friends as well as shooting at vehicles on I-295.

The Wednesday arraignment was delayed to allow Eaton’s two cases to be merged, the Press Herald reported. It was unclear as of Wednesday when Eaton’s next court date will be.