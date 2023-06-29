A Poland man, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, will serve five years in prison for causing a deadly crash in Turner last summer.

Joshua Doughty, 39, was sentenced to 18 years in prison with 13 suspended, according to the Sun Journal.

In August 2022, Doughty was driving a white 2020 Ford F350 pickup truck on Route 4 when he fell asleep, crossed the centerline and slammed into a gray 2019 Kia Optima driven by 59-year-old Holly Woods of Peru.

Woods died at the scene.

After his release, Doughty will be on probation for four years and is barred from having any contact with Woods’ husband.