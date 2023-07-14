ROCKLAND — On Saturday July 22 at 7 p.m. the “Good Trouble Project” is back with another concert at the Rockland Unitarian Universalist Church. Hosted by singer-songwriters John and Rachel Nicholas, the GTP is a music series held once a season to help raise money for local organizations. The beneficiary of the July concert is Finding Our Voices.

Finding Our Voices is a grassroots survivor-powered nonprofit giving voice and a hand up to Maine survivors of domestic abuse. The group was founded three years ago by Patrisha McLean of Camden. The group’s most visible project is posters in downtown business windows featuring McLean’s photo portraits of 45 Maine survivors including Gov. Janet T. Mills, along with a quote of the abuse they transcended.

The featured performers for the evening concert are Lisa Redfern and David Dodson.

Lisa Redfern is an award winning singer-songwriter who grew up in the Midcoast area, went away to college, lived in the Bay Area for a number of years and then moved back to Maine. With a full list of originals as well as jazz standards, hymns and lullabies, she has been performing for more than 35 years. She has won songwriting awards from the West Coast Songwriting Association, The Great American Song Contest and the USA Songwriting Competition. Livingston Taylor has said, “Wow, I haven’t heard a voice like yours in 30 years-you sound like the original women of folk.”

David Dodson is well known in the Midcoast region for his annual fall show going back over 30 years from when he moved to Camden from Texas. His original songs range from heartfelt to hilarious. He’s an energetic, soulful and funny performer who writes in many styles. His secular hymn, “The Farthest Field,” has been sung all over the world. He plays a mean guitar, tells a good story, sings like a bird, and he’s got rhythm. Who could ask for anything more? The Boston Globe called Dodson “An eyes-twinkling, word-twisting, pretension-shattering wit that delighted and surprised the crowd all night.”

The concert is in the UU church sanctuary located at 345 Broadway. There is parking behind the church or across the street at the park. Tickets are $15, with a portion of the proceeds going to Finding Our Voices. To reserve seats call John at 508-314-1506. For more information about Finding Our Voices visit https://findingourvoices.net/